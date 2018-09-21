Log in
IMF International Monetary Fund : Staff Concludes Visit to Moldova

09/21/2018 | 01:09am CEST

September 20, 2018

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. This mission will not result in a Board discussion.

A staff team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ruben Atoyan, visited Chisinau during September 13-20, 2018. At the conclusion of the visit, Mr. Atoyan made the following statement:

'During the mission, we held discussions with the authorities on the execution of the 2018 budget, plans for the 2019 budget, and implementation of financial sector reforms. We also discussed the recently approved package of tax initiatives and capital and tax amnesty, including measures needed to strengthen governance, improve tax compliance, preserve sustainability of public finances, and reduce regressivity of the tax system.

'It was agreed to maintain a close dialogue with the authorities in the period ahead on the implementation of the IMF-supported program under the Extended Credit Facility and the Extended Fund Facility arrangements.

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Olga Stankova

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 23:08:05 UTC
