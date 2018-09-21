IMF International Monetary Fund : Staff Concludes Visit to Somalia

September 21, 2018

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. This mission will not result in a Board discussion.

Despite a difficult economic and political environment, the Somali authorities are building a good track record of policy and reform implementation.

Performance under the third 12-months Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) through June is strong.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Mohamad H. Elhage visited Nairobi, Kenya, from September 15-20 for a staff visit to discuss with the authorities' recent macroeconomic developments, progress under the SMP, and the economic outlook.

At the end of the visit, Mr. Elhage issued the following statement:

'The Somali authorities are building a good track record of policy and reform implementation. Despite a difficult economic and political environment, the Federal Government of Somalia has successfully completed two consecutive 12-month SMPs since May 2016, and the Managing Director of the IMF approved on June 20 a third 12-month SMP (SMP III) covering May 2018-April 2019. This third SMP will continue to lay the foundation so that Somalia reaches the Decision Point under the Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) initiative as soon as feasible within established guidelines.

'Despite recent efforts to further solidify economic stability, security and peace, challenges are significant. Somalia's fragility is compounded by its vulnerability to natural disasters. The 2016-17 drought which was followed by floods in some regions in 2018 have led to large and significant humanitarian needs. Due mostly to an increase in internally displaced persons, demand for humanitarian assistance remained elevated in 2018. To address the weak security situation in the country, the Federal Government, jointly with the international community, has renewed its focus on building the capability of Somalia's security forces and institutions as the country prepares for elections in 2020-21.

'Economic activity is recovering slowly from the 2016-17 drought aided by favorable rains and continued strong remittance inflows. For 2018, growth is projected to recover to 3.1 percent from 2.3 percent and inflation to ease to 3.5 percent, down from 5.3 percent in 2017. Fiscal performance through July was strong. This was driven by strong domestic revenue collection which largely offset the slow disbursement of grants.

'Performance under SMP III is satisfactory. The three end-June structural benchmarks and all six indicative targets were met. In addition, the September benchmarks s are well on track and progress has been made to advance on the December 2018 and March 2019 benchmarks.

'Given the uncertainties about grant disbursements, expenditure pressures will need to be contained to remain consistent with the program's fiscal framework. In this regard, the IMF team recommends the following measures for the remainder of 2018 to keep the fiscal framework on track:

Continue to improve revenue collections from recent tax measures, including: (1) sales tax on imports of goods; (2) assessment of corporate profit tax; (3) sales taxes and license fees from telecommunication companies; and (4) continue transferring revenue collection from ministries, departments, and agencies to the Ministry of Finance, including visa charges, and passport and laborer registration fees.

Strengthen revenue collection by the Large-and-Medium-Taxpayers' Office, which has been fully operationalized since June.

Ensure that grant projections are consistent with confirmed pledged grants and if necessary, cut non-priority expenditures.

'The mission commends the authorities' strong resolve to successfully complete the preparatory steps prior to the launch of the new national currency which remains a high priority in their reform agenda. They intend to swiftly establish a currency reform project management plan and administration along with an accountability framework.

'Given the difficult economic and political environment, there are downside risks to the program. However, staff considers that the authorities' continued strong commitment to the program, donor support, and efforts to strengthen relations with Federal member States should mitigate those risks.

'During the visit, the team met with the Finance Minister, Mr. Abdirahman Duale Beileh; Central Bank Governor, Mr. Bashir Issa Ali; and other officials. The mission also met with representatives of bilateral and multilateral donors present in Nairobi to support the authorities' efforts to raise the funding for Phase I of the currency reform, update them on the performance under the SMP, and to coordinate efforts on capacity building activities. The mission very much appreciates the open and candid discussions with the authorities and is grateful for the information made available to staff. Discussions also paved the ground for the 2018 Article IV Consultation mission which will be combined with the first review under SMP III, scheduled for November/December 2018.'