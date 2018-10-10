Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Staff Concludes Visit to Tajikistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:23am CEST

October 9, 2018

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. The findings of this mission will not be presented to the IMF's Executive Board.

At the request of Tajikistan's authorities, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Ms. Padamja Khandelwal visited Dushanbe from September 11-26, 2018 to discuss an economic reform program that could be supported by an IMF financial arrangement.

At the end of the visit, Ms. Khandelwal issued the following statement:

'Since 2014, Tajikistan's economy has suffered from external shocks which weakened economic confidence, reduced fiscal space and external buffers, and increased vulnerabilities, including in the financial sector. In response, the authorities have embarked on reforms to put the energy sector on a sound financial footing, strengthen the financial sector, and develop the monetary policy framework. The IMF stands ready to partner with Tajikistan to restore macroeconomic stability and secure strong, durable and inclusive growth in the years ahead.'

'There are downside risks to the fiscal outlook owing to infrastructure projects. Managing these risks will require significant fiscal consolidation to maintain debt sustainability. A growth-friendly fiscal consolidation to reduce the risks of debt distress can be achieved by optimizing non-priority capital expenditures and improving the efficiency of public spending, while strengthening the social safety net to protect poor and vulnerable groups. Decisive measures are needed to restore the confidence of depositors in the banking system. The IMF team welcomes recent measures to improve regulation and supervision, asset classification and provisioning, and management of foreign exchange and credit risk by banks. However, more needs to be done to implement the recommendations of the 2016 Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP). In addition, decisive actions are needed to deal with the two large problem banks.'

'We have had productive discussions with the authorities on a possible IMF financial arrangement that would support these reforms. There is good will and partnership among the authorities and the IMF team. Further details need to be finalized. Hence, we plan to remain in close contact with the authorities to advance the possibility of IMF financial support. As always, the IMF stands ready to support Tajikistan and its people.'

'During its visit, the team met with First Deputy Prime Minister D. Said, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, J. Nurmahmadzoda, Minister of Finance F. Qahhorzoda, Minister of Economy Development and Trade N. Hikmatullozada and other officials. The mission also met with representatives of the banking sector and the development partner community. The team would like to thank the authorities for their warm welcome, hospitality, and productive discussions.'

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Maria Elena Candia Romano

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/09RESEARCH ON IT SECURITY-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET BY TOP PLAYERS : Cisco, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, BT Global Services, CA Technologies, CenturyLink, CGI Forecast 2023: The Top Players Including Blue Coat, Cisco, IBM, Intel Security, Symantec, Alert Logic, Barracuda Networks, BT Global Services, CA Technologies, CenturyLink, CGI Group, CheckPoint Software Technologies, CipherCloud, Computer Sciences, CYREN, FishNet Security, Fortinet, HP, Microsoft, NTT Com Security, Panda Security, Proofpoint, Radware, Trend
AQ
10/09Dyson targets hair beauty market with $500 styling tool
RE
10/09UK car industry launches contingency programme for 'no deal' Brexit
RE
10/09DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Management of Commonwealth leased office property
PU
10/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
10/09Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
RE
10/09WORLD BANK : Kyrgyz Republic to Increase Regional Connectivity and Boost Tourism in Prime Visitor Area, with World Bank Support
PU
10/09WORLD BANK : Strengthened Forest Fire Management To Help India Meet Climate Change Goals
PU
10/09SENATOR FEINSTEIN TO FOREST SERVICE : Don’t Sell Horses for Slaughter
PU
10/09IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Visit to Tajikistan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
3COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..
4TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration A..
5SHAKE SHACK INC : SHAKE SHACK : Ho Say Boh, Singapore?! Shake Shack Expands in Asia With Plans for Singapore F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.