IMF International Monetary Fund : Statement by the IMF Managing Director on Georgia

September 20, 2018

Following a meeting with Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Washington today, Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, made the following statement:

'Prime Minister Bakhtadze and I discussed the good progress under Georgia's economic reform program supported by the IMF's $285 million Extended Fund Facility. The Georgian economy is showing strong signs of recovery, supported by prudent macroeconomic policies.

'We also discussed the importance of advancing Georgia's ambitious reform agenda to support investment, education, and competitiveness, with the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, which will benefit all Georgians. I reiterated the Fund's commitment to support Georgia and its people.'