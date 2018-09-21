Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF International Monetary Fund : Statement by the IMF Managing Director on Georgia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 01:09am CEST

September 20, 2018

Following a meeting with Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Washington today, Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, made the following statement:

'Prime Minister Bakhtadze and I discussed the good progress under Georgia's economic reform program supported by the IMF's $285 million Extended Fund Facility. The Georgian economy is showing strong signs of recovery, supported by prudent macroeconomic policies.

'We also discussed the importance of advancing Georgia's ambitious reform agenda to support investment, education, and competitiveness, with the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, which will benefit all Georgians. I reiterated the Fund's commitment to support Georgia and its people.'

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Randa Elnagar

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 23:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target remains elusive
RE
01:49aAdobe to buy marketing software firm Marketo for $4.75 billion
RE
01:49aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on September 27, 2018
PU
01:49aWORLD BANK : In Northern Nigeria, Online Skills Help Youth, Women Tap New Opportunities
PU
01:39aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of the Vice President’s Phone Call with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic of Ecuador
PU
01:09aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by the IMF Managing Director on Georgia
PU
01:09aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Visit to Moldova
PU
01:09aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Transcript of IMF Press Briefing
PU
12:34aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister to lead Canadian delegation to United Nations General Assembly in New York
PU
12:25aCanada's Canopy Rivers secures C$1.6 billion valuation in trading debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors
5CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV : CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris reports changes in position of Executi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.