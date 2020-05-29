IMF International Monetary Fund : Tax Elasticity Estimates for Capital Stocks in Canada 0 05/29/2020 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WP/20/77 Tax Elasticity Estimates for Capital Stocks in Canada by Jean-François Wen and Fatih Yilmaz © 2020 International Monetary Fund WP/20/77 IMF Working Paper Fiscal Affairs Department Tax Elasticity Estimates for Capital Stocks in Canada Prepared by Jean-François Wen and Fatih Yilmaz Authorized for distribution by Ruud de Mooij May 2020 IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management. Abstract The paper provides estimates of the long-run,tax-adjusted, user cost elasticity of capital (UCE) in a small open economy, exploiting three sources of variation in Canadian tax policy: across provinces, industries, and years. Estimates of the UCE with Canadian data are less prone to the endogeneity problems arising from the effects of tax policy changes on the interest rate or on the price of capital equipment. Reductions in the federal corporate income tax rate during the early 2000s for service industries but not for manufacturing, which already benefited from a preferential tax rate, contribute to the identification of the UCE. To capture the long-run relationship between the capital stock and the user cost of capital, an error correction model (ECM) is estimated. Supplementary results are obtained from a distributed lag model in first differences (DLM). With the ECM, our baseline UCE for machinery and equipment (M&E) is -1.312. The corresponding semi-elasticity of the stock of M&E with respect to the METR is about -0.2, suggesting, for example, that a 5 percentage point reduction in the METR, say from 15 to 10 percent, would in the long run generate an increase of 1.0 percent in the stock of M&E. The UCE for non-residential construction is statistically insignificantly different from zero. JEL Classification Numbers: H25, H32 Keywords: Capital Taxation, User Cost of Capital Elasticity, Marginal Effective Tax Rate Author's E-MailAddresses: jwen@IMF.org, Fatih.Yilmaz@tcmb.gov.tr 3 Contents Page I. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 II. Theory . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 A. User Cost of Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 B. Marginal Effective Tax Rate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 C. Dynamic Speciﬁcations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 III. Data and Deﬁnitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 A. Variations in Capital Stocks and METRs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 B. Unit Roots and Cointegration . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 IV. Empirical Estimation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Main Results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 METR Semi-Elasticity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 C. DLM Estimates for M&E . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 D. Discussion of Non-Residential Construction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Conclusions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 References . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 Appendices Distributed Lag Model in First Differences (DLM) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 Figures 1. Average METR by Industry, 1997-2013 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .22 2. Average METR by largest Canadian Provinces, 1997-2013 . . . . . . . . . . . . .22 Tables 1. Data Description and Sources . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 2. Summary Statistics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Panel Unit Root Tests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Panel Cointegration Tests . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Results from Error Correction Model, Estimated by System GMM (Arellano- Bond), for Machinary and Equipment Capital Stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 6. METR Semi-Elasticities of the M&E Capital Stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 7. Results from Distributed Lag Model, Estimated by System GMM (Arellano- Bond), for Machinery and Equipment Capital Stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 A1. Main Results from Both Models, Estimated by System GMM (Arellano-Bond), for Non-Residential Construction Capital Stock . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 4 I NTRODUCTION During the 2012 Canadian federal election campaign, the Finance Minister summed up his belief about the beneﬁts of corporate income tax cuts with the statement: "Low taxes are encouraging businesses to invest more in the Canadian economy, which is stimulating job creation and economic growth."(CBCNews, 2011). Similar arguments were made in the U.S. on the tax cuts of the Trump administration. Is the belief justiﬁed? This paper contributes to the policy debate by estimating the long-run user cost elasticity of demand for capital (UCE) using an error correction model (ECM) applied to Canadian panel data, that varies by industry, by year, and by province.1 A fundamental difﬁculty of estimating the UCE is the identiﬁcation problem that arises from investment demand movements over the business cycle. Schaller and Voia (2017) argue that cointegration techniques, such as the ECM, which capture long-run relationships, can reduce simultaneity bias by exploiting persistent shifts in the supply curve, due to technological change and tax reforms. Canadian data has some attractive features for identifying the UCE. The real interest rate and the price of machinery are largely determined in the U.S. market, since Canada is a small open economy and imports most of its machinery from the U.S., as argued by Schaller (2006).2 This observation helps to address the usual concerns about the potential endogeneity of the user cost of capital that arises in large open economies (Gools- bee, 2000), which have been the focus of most previous UCE studies.3 Starting in 2001, the federal government signiﬁcantly reduced the corporate income tax (CIT) rate. The general federal CIT rate fell from 28 percent in 2000 to 21 percent in 2004 with the government's "Five Year Reduction Plan" and eventually down to 15 percent by 2012.4 The 2001-2004 tax cuts stemmed from a critique of the structure of taxation by the Report of the Technical Committee on Business Taxation (1998) and from the announcement of a policy objective in The Budget Plan 2000 to make Canada's business tax system internationally com- petitive. Taking the federal lead, some provinces also cut their corporate tax rates. The federal and provincial tax reductions were, therefore, motivated by long-term considerations and unlikely to be responses to short-run aggregate demand conditions.5 Different than the Schaller (2006) study, which ends with 1999, our analysis covers these more recent tax reforms. The UCE is the percentage change in the net capital stock for a 1 percent change in the user cost, where the user cost refers to the marginal cost of holding an incremental unit of capital for one period, inclusive of all business-related taxes.

2 Canada is often cited as a prototypical small open economy. See, e.g., Guerron-Quintana (2013).

3 Coulibaly and Millar (2011) exploit the fact that the small open economy assumption for South Africa was temporarily violated during the country's embargo period to show that UCE estimates tend to be biased down- ward in closed economies.

4 The federal government announced its Five Year Reduction plan in the February 2000 budget, beginning with a 1 percentage point reduction in January 2001. The October 2000 budget update announced the further reductions of 2 percentage points in each of the following three years. The rate cuts did not apply to manufactur- ing and processing activites, because these already beneﬁted from a preferential CIT rate.

5 This echoes Schaller's (2006) observation that, "the last major reorganization of corporate tax rates and the ITC in Canada closely followed the 1986 U.S. tax reform." 5 Additionally, we exploit variations in tax policies and capital stocks across provinces and industries to improve identiﬁcation of the UCE. The number of cross-sectional observations on industry-province pairs makes it feasible to use a system-GMM method to estimate a dynamic panel model for the period 1997-2013.6 System-GMM is designed to deal with situations in which the dependent variable may depend on its lagged value, where there are ﬁxed effects, and where some explanatory variables may be endogenous. These circumstances are relevant for capital stocks, which would render the alternative of simple ordinary least squares (OLS) regressions biased and inconsistent. The small open economy assumption applies also to the individual provinces in Canada, which should dampen inter-provincial tax competition for productive investment. In a small open economy, the supply of capital ﬁnancing is highly elastic, implying that all proﬁtable investment opportunities should be realized in each jurisdiction and industry. As Mintz and Smart (2004) note, "tax setting by provincial governments is apt to be governed principally by competition for ﬁnancial ﬂows rather than for productive investment." Consequently, competition between provinces for the taxable income base should not bias our UCE estimates.7 It is also noteworthy that, in Canada, groups of corporate afﬁliates are not permitted to consolidate income for tax purposes. Only multijurisdictional ﬁrms that do not operate separate corporate subsidiaries in each province (representing 35 percent of corporate income between 2005 and 2008) must allocate total income according to a statutory formula based on the distribution of sales and payroll among provinces.8 This is quite unlike the United States, where consolidation in corporate groups is required and most ﬁrms must use apportionment. Hence, the potential effect of apportionment on the UCE estimates is likely to be much less pronounced using Canadian provincial data. In contrast to our use of panel data, Schaller (2006) applies cointegration techniques to aggregate Canadian time series.9 To construct the panel data, we make use of the detailed provincial and federal tax information embodied in the marginal effective tax rate (METR) ﬁgures Given 7 industries and 10 provinces in our data, we have a cross-section of 70 industry-province pairs and

17 years of observations. A rule of thumb is that the number of cross-sections must exceed the number of in- struments used in system-GMM. If the data were aggregated, say, to the national level, varying only by industry and year, the number of cross-sections would be cut to 7, rendering it impossible to use system-GMM, even af- ter minimizing the instrument count by collapsing the instrument matrix and limiting the lag depth (Roodman, 2009a).

7 Mintz and Smart (2004) ﬁnd evidence of income shifting for tax purposes between corporate afﬁliates in Canada, which could motivate provincial governments to lower their statutory tax rates to attract accounting proﬁts. While the availability of corporate tax planning at both the national and international levels could reduce the sensitivity of investment to the tax rates of a given province, this consideration is part of the UCE and not a source of endogeneity of the regressors. The potential endogeneity issue can be conceived as follows. Suppose there are two provinces, A and B, competing for a ﬁxed stock of productive capital through a race to the bot- tom in tax rates. If A reduces its tax rate in period t, B may experience a negative shock to its capital stock in

a subsequent period and respond by cutting its own tax rate. In this case, B's tax rate would be correlated with the error term in the capital stock regression. However, as we have noted, the supply of productive capital is not ﬁxed in a small open economy.

8 See Department of Finance Canada (2010).

9 See also ab Iowerth and Danforth (2005), who apply cointegration techniques to components of machinery and equipment in Canada. The only other study that estimates the UCE with Canadian data is by Parsons (2008). He obtains a UCE of 0:7 using a difference-in-differences approach on the 2001-2004 tax reforms. 6 calculated annually by Duanji Chen and Jack Mintz.10 As we show, the user cost of capital can be expressed as a function of the METR and non-tax variables. This allows us not only to use the Chen and Mintz METR data to calculate the user costs, but also to supplement the UCE with a semi-elasticity of capital with respect to the METR itself. Given the intuitive appeal of the METR as a tax rate, the semi-elasticity provides an effective way to communicate the impact of business taxes on capital formation. See McKenzie (2016) for a recent review of METRs and a discussion of the theory. Most previous estimates of the UCE have been based on large open economies, such as the U.S. and major European countries. These include Auerbach and Hassett (1991), Cummins and Hassett (1992), Cummins, Hubbard, and Hassett (1994, 1996), Chirinko, Fazzari, and Meyer (2002), Tevlin and Whelan (2003) and Schaller and Voia (2017).11 An alternative to the ECM is a distributed lag model (DLM) in ﬁrst differences. Taking ﬁrst differences deals with the potential problems posed by non-stationarity (Chirinko, Fazzari and Meyer, 1999). However, Dwenger (2014) argues that a DLM in ﬁrst differences omits important long-run information, resulting in an underestimate of the UCE. She points out, for exam- ple, that the DLM does not distinguish between permanent and temporary shocks in the UCC. Since ﬁrms are presumably more sensitive to permanent shocks, given the costs of adjust- ment, the UCE estimated from the DLM is likely to be smaller in absolute value than the one estimated within the long-run equilibrium stochastic relationship embodied in the ECM.12 She obtains a UCE close to 1 with an ECM, but a much lower magnitude using the DLM of Chirinko, Fazzari and Meyer (1999). We also provide estimates of a DLM with our data and corroborate Dwenger's ﬁnding for Germany. The empirical value of the UCE remains uncertain. The review by Hassett and Hubbard (2002) favors 1, while Chirinko (2008) concludes that the weight of the evidence indicates a UCE in the range of 0:4 to 0:6. Schaller (2006) found a UCE of 1:6 for machinery and equipment (M&E), while his UCE estimates for non-residential construction (NRC) are indistinguishable from zero. We also obtain statistically insigniﬁcant results for NRC. Later, we discuss several reasons why estimating the UCE for NRC poses unique challenges, that may explain the puzzling ﬁnding. Our baseline estimates of the UCE for M&E range from 1:078 to 1:312. Assuming an METR for M&E of 11 percent (the most current value in the sample), the semi-elasticity of the stock of M&E with respect to the METR is about 0:2. The value of the semi-elasticity suggests, for example, that a 5 percentage point reduction in the METR, say from 15 to 10 percent, would in the long run generate an increase of 1.0 percent in the See, e.g., Chen and Mintz, 2015. We are grateful to Jack Mintz, Duanjie Chen and V. Balaji Venkatachalam at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy for sharing their METR ﬁgures at the level of disaggrega- tion required for our analysis for the period 2007 to 2013. For the earlier period of 1997 to 2006, we calculated the disaggregated METRs by adapting the pre-2007 METR model of Chen and Mintz. Some studies refer to the elasticity of "investment," while others refer to the elasticity of the "capital stock." A typically used dependent variable is I t =K t 1 where I t is gross investment and K t 1 is the lagged value of the capital stock. When this variable is regressed against the percentage change in the user cost (rather than its level), the coefﬁcient is equivalent to a long-run elasticity of the capital stock, as Chirinko, Fazzari, and Meyer (1999) show. Some temporary tax incentives may have important intertemporal effects on investment in the short term, but not necessarily on the level of the capital stock in the longer run. 7 stock of M&E. Overall, the results appear to justify the belief of the Finance Minister in the run up to the 2012 election, that physical capital investment, particularly machinery and equipment, is sensitive to business tax rates. The remainder of the paper is organized as follows. Section 2 reviews the concepts of the user cost of capital and the marginal effective tax rate, and the theory of investment. Section 3 describes the data and tests for nonstationarity and cointegration. Section 4 contains the empirical results. Section 5 concludes. An appendix gives a brief description of the DLM model and contains the empirical results for NRC. T HEORY User Cost of Capital According to the neoclassical theory of investment in a small open economy, ﬁrms add to their capital stock until the rate of return is just sufﬁcient to pay corporate taxes and a competitive net-of-tax return to international investors.13 Thus the user cost of capital equals the equilibrium gross-of-tax rate of return. The user cost of capital C is given by14 (1 + tS)(r f + d ) (1 f ) + t(1 u)=(d + r f + p) C = q(1) 1 u where q = pK =p is the relative price of the capital input pK to the output price p, d is the economic depreciation rate, r f is the real cost of corporate funds (i.e., net of inﬂation), ts is the provincial sales tax on capital goods wherever this is applicable, t is a capital-based tax rate,15 u is the statutory corporate income tax rate,16 and f is the reduction in the effective price of capital arising from the tax shield provided by capital cost allowances and investment The neoclassical model of investment behavior and the concept of the user cost of capital originate with Jor- genson (1963). To avoid clutter in the exposition, we shall omit the subscripts for province, industry, and year, until they are needed. Federal and provincial governments have levied a tax on the capital employed (essentially, paid-up equity and debt) by large corporations (i.e., with assets in excess of $10 million). The federal tax was eliminated in 2006, except for ﬁnancial and insurance corporations; some provinces continue to apply a general capital tax. Denoting the federal capital tax rate by t f , the provincial capital tax rate by t p , the combined federal-provincial capital tax rate is t = t f + t p . Thus, t=(d + r f + p) is the present value of the federal and provincial capital taxes that arise due to the purchase of an incremental unit of capital; the term is multiplied by (1 u) to reﬂect the fact that capital taxes are deductible for CIT purposes (though limited to the value of the surtax in the case of federal tax). 16 u is the combined federal-provincial statutory CIT rate, including the federal surtax. Letting u f denote the federal CIT rate, up the provincial CIT rate, and s f the federal surtax rate, then u = u f (1 + s f ) + up. An archaic detail of the Canadian system is that the federal statutory CIT rate of, say 28 percent in 2000, consists of the so- called basic federal CIT rate of 38 percent net of the federal tax abatement rate, ﬁxed at 10 percent since 1967, which reduces the basic federal rate so that the provinces can apply their own CIT rates to taxable income. 8 tax credits. If the rate of tax depreciation is a under a declining-balance method, then f = uZ + k (2) Z = (1 k) a(1 + r f + p) (3) (a + r f + p) with k denoting an investment tax credit rate (combining federal and provincial tax credits) and Z is the present value of capital cost allowances on one dollar of capital.17 The expression for r f recognizes that the ﬁrm's interest on debt is tax deductible and is given by r f = b i(1 u) + (1 b )h p (4) where b is the proportion of debt in the ﬁrm's capital structure, i is the nominal interest rate on debt, h is the required nominal return on equity, and p is the inﬂation rate. The capital stock (at constant prices) used for the production of goods and services in period t is measured as the end-of-year net stock of capital in period t 1. Net capital accumulates according to the equation Kt+1 = (1 d )Kt + It (5) where It is gross investment (at constant prices) during year t. B. Marginal Effective Tax Rate The expression for the user cost of capital can be rewritten in terms of the METR. For this purpose, deﬁne Cn as the "net-of-depreciation user cost of capital" by subtracting qd from (1) (Fabling et al., 2013): Cn = C qd (6) The commonly used deﬁnition of the marginal effective tax rate (METR) is the proportionate tax wedge between the net-of-depreciation user cost and the net-of-tax return received by investors: MET R = (Cn qr)=Cn (7) where r = b i + (1 b )h p is the investors' required net-of-tax real rate of return on corporate capital. For a small open economy, r is the "world" real net rate of return of the ﬁnancial stakeholders.18 17 This formulation for Z assumes that the investment takes place at the end of the year. If the investment occurs at the start of the year, then Z = a . The half-year rule is ignored for simplicity. (a+r f +p) 18 In the METR model, the values of i and h are based on an assumed real interest rate on debt, an arbitrage equation to determine the implied rate of return on equity, and the average personal income tax rates on interest, dividends, and capital gains in the G-7 countries. 9 The relationship between the user cost of capital and METR can be derived by substituting for Cn in (7) using (6), adding and subtracting qr, and then rearranging terms to obtain C = q (r + d ) + qr 1 MET R (8) MET R The ﬁrst term on the right side of (8) is the cost of capital without taxes while the second term is the tax wedge between the net user cost of capital and the required return of investors on a marginal unit of capital. In the absence of distortionary taxes, MET R = 0 and C = q(r + d ). Equation (8) is an identity that enables us to make use of the detailed METR data of Duanjie Chen and Jack Mintz to construct the tax-adjusted user cost of capital. We allow qr to be time-varying in the ﬁrst term in (8) to capture trends in the real interest rate and the relative price of capital. However, the value of qr is held ﬁxed at 0.0349 within the construction of the METR data made available to us. Hence, the METR varies only due to changes in tax legislation, which could introduce some measurement error in the user cost of capital variable used in our empirical work, because it ignores changes in the present value of depreciation allowances arising from changes in the interest rate. We expect the error to be small, at least in the case of M&E, where asset lives are short. The depreciation rate d is constant over time but varies by type of capital, by industry, and by province.19 It will be useful later to note the percentage change in the user cost with respect to a small change in the METR. Letting c lnC, it equals dc 1 1 (9) = 1 MET R 1 + ( 1 MET R )( d = r ) dMET R C. Dynamic Speciﬁcations Suppose that the desired level of the capital stock, K, is a positive function of the desired output, Y , and an inverse function of the user cost of capital, C, of the form K = gY z C UCE (10) where g, z , and UCE are parameters. Equation (10) conforms with Agenor's (2004) "eclec- tic" theory, in which the desired capital stock depends on an accelerator component and the user cost of capital. Equation (10) can also be derived from a partial equilibrium analysis of the ﬁrst-order conditions for a static proﬁt-maximization problem of a ﬁrm with a CES production function, as in Dwenger (2014). In this case, it is assumed that the inﬂuence of wages on the demand for capital is transmitted exclusively by the level of output (Gould and Waud, 1973), or the desired output level is taken as ﬁxed when the optimal amount of the capital stock is determined (Jorgenson, 1963). The doubtfulness of these assumptions is perhaps attenuated by using aggregate data (varying by sector and province), where GDP produces an accelerator effect on the stock of capital (Girardi, 2017). 19 The average depreciation rate will vary by industry and province because of the different compositions of the capital stock. 10 Since it generally takes time for ﬁrms to implement their currently desired capital stocks, a theory of capital adjustment is used to generate a dynamic model. We posit a general autoregressive distributed lag model in levels and apply to it the Bewley transformation (Bewley, 1979) to obtain an error-correction model.20 The Bewley-transformed ECM can be written as:21 Hy 1 Hc 1 ki; j;t = y0 y1Dki; j;t + y2yi; j;t y3ci; j;t å y4hDyi; j;t h + å y5hDci; j;t h + ui; j;t (11) h=0 h=0 where xi; j;t ln Xi; j;t for province i, industry j and year t, while Dxi; j;t h = xi; j;t h xi; j;t h 1 expresses the variables in terms of growth rates and ui; j;t is an error term that is the sum of orthogonal components: industry-province ﬁxed effects, mi; j, year ﬁxed effects, lt , and idiosyncratic disturbances, ei; j;t . An attractive feature of the Bewley transformation is that the UCE is estimated directly as the coefﬁcient on the level of the user cost variable in (11). The UCE and the METR semi- 20 The general autoregressive distributed lag speciﬁcation is an ad hoc way of accounting for delivery lags and not derived from an underlying capital adjustment model (Gould and Waud, 1973). However, the well-known partial adjustment model of the capital stock is a special case of it. It can be written (for a given province and industry) as Kt = Kt 1 r Ktr 1 (Davidson and MacKinnon, 1993: 682). Taking logs and substituting for Kt using (10) gives kt = (1 r) ln g + rkt 1 + (1 r)z yt (1 r)UCEct . 21 Equation (11) is derived as follows. For simplicity of exposition, suppose that kt has only one explanatory variable , x, and that it has two lags. Then the autoregressive distributed lag model (in levels) can be written as (kt rkt 1) = g + b0xt + b1xt 1 + b2xt 2 + et Furthermore, b0xt + b1xt 1 + b2xt 2 = (b0 + b1 + b2)xt (b1 + b2)Dxt b2Dxt 1 Note that rkt 1 = (1 r)kt + rDkt kt Using the last equation to substitute for the left-hand side of the ﬁrst equation, and the middle equation to substitute for the right-hand side of the ﬁrst equation, then rearranging terms and dividing through by 1 r, yields the Bewley-transformed ECM: kt = g r Dkt + (b0 + b1 + b2) xt r 1 r 1 1 r (b1 + b2) Dxt b2 Dxt 1 + et : 1 r r 1 r 1 11 elasticity of capital (MSE) are deﬁned in this notation, respectively, by dk UCE = i; j = y3; for all i; j;t (12) dci; j;t MSE = y3 dci; j;t (13) dMET Ri; j;t where k in (12) represents the long-run equilibrium value of capital (in logs), i.e., k = kt = kt 1. The differenced terms, Dy and Dc, capture the process of adjustment to the long-run equilibrium. D ATA AND D EFINITIONS Variations in Capital Stocks and METRs The panel data used in the empirical analysis has three dimensions: across industries and provinces, and over time. In particular, the analysis focuses on the 10 provinces of Canada and seven major industries at the 2-digit NAICS level over 17 years of annual data from 1997 to 2013.22 The data sources and variable descriptions are provided in Table 1 and the summary statistics are presented in Table 2. The dependent variable used in the regressions is the logarithm of the capital stock. The year- capital stock is given by the net capital stock at the end of the preceding year, using geomet- ric depreciation. Of the possible 10 7 17 province-industry-year observations of capital stocks, there are 108 missing data points, all in the communications or utilities sectors and almost entirely in the Atlantic provinces, and some observations are used up in constructing variables with ﬁrst differences and lags. There are 15 asset classes of machinery and equip- ment and 3 asset classes of non-residential construction used in the construction of the METR values. Aggregation of the METRs uses capital weights developed by the federal Department of Finance, which is incorporated into the model of Chen and Mintz. The provincial sales tax component of the METR uses estimates of the share of retail sales tax borne by capital inputs in each industry-province pair, based on revenue statistics classiﬁed by industry and type of asset. The economic depreciation rates are asset-speciﬁc and estimated by Statistics Canada. The federal and provincial investment tax credits are based on information from KPMG Tax Facts booklets and various issues of the Canadian Tax Foundation's publications of Finances of the Nation. These and other data used in the construction of the METRs are from the work of Duanjie Chen and Jack Mintz, which are embodied in their annual Global Tax Competi- 22 The Mintz-Chen METR calculations are available for manufacturing, construction, communication, trans- portation, utilities, wholesale and retail trade, other services, and forestry. We excluded the last two industries because other services is a diverse mix, while forestry at the two-digit industry classiﬁcation level that we use for capital stock data includes agriculture and ﬁshing. The seven major industries used in our sample account for about 70 percent of annual capital investment in Canada (excluding the public sector and non-proﬁts). 12 tiveness Ranking (see, e.g., Chen and Mintz, 2013). Property taxes and tariffs on machinery and equipment are excluded in the METR calculations. Cross-sectional variations in the METR capture features of provincial business tax systems. Aside from differences in statutory corporate tax rates, some provinces give generous tax credits and there are important differences in provincial indirect tax systems (e.g., HST versus a retail sales tax).23 Changes in federal tax rates generate intertemporal variations in the METR, while the preferential treatment of manufacturing over service industries creates tax differences between industries, which also change over time.24 Figure 1 presents the variation in METR across the seven industries in our sample (averaged across the four largest provinces) and Figure 2 does the same for the four largest provinces (averaged across indus- tries). The ﬁgures are displayed separately for NRC and M&E. NRC consists of buildings and engineering. M&E (NRC) represents 28 percent (72 percent) of the total stock of M&E and NRC capital. The METRs in both the Figures 2 and 3 steadily decline over time until 2006, then sharply after 2006. It is also evident from Figure 1 that the manufacturing industry received preferential tax treatment, particularly for M&E capital investments. The reduction in the corporate tax rate from 2001-2004 is reﬂected in the decline in the METR for the service industries. In contrast, since the reduction did not apply to manufacturing, which already beneﬁted from a special lower rate, the METR for manufacturing does not decline during the early 2000s. The most signiﬁcant changes in the METR occur in 2006-07, following the introduction of accelerated depreciation for asset classes used in manufacturing and processing activities. In Figure 2 the reduction in METR was most striking in Quebec for M&E. Negative values for the METR occur in some years, especially with M&E in the Atlantic prov- inces, due to the Atlantic Investment Tax Credit. In computing the user cost, the real interest rate is represented by the yield on the federal gov- ernment's Real Return Bonds. Industrial price indexes for capital inputs are available from Statistics Canada for each province (by major city, in the case of NRC). An alternative input price series for M&E that is based on imported capital goods, which varies by industry but not by province, is used as a robustness check. Data on industrial output prices are unavail- able. Hence, we used the industry level CPI as the output price variable. Industry-speciﬁc provincial real GDP is used to represent the accelerator component of desired capital. B. Unit Roots and Cointegration Table 3 provides p-values for the results of three common tests for unit roots in each of the variables: the tests of Harris-Tzavalis (1999), Im-Pesaran-Shin (2003), and Hadri (2000), are Provinces that levy a retail sales tax impose an extra burden on businesses by charging the tax on some cap- ital inputs, but in the provinces with a Harmonized Sales Tax (HST), the incidence does not occur, since the tax base is value added rather than sales. Bird and Smart (2009) argue that this tax policy issue is quantitatively important for understanding inter-provincial investment differences. The industries in our sample typically classiﬁed as "service-producing" industries are utilities, communica- tion, transportation, wholesale and retail trade, but the CIT rate for the construction industry is the same as for services. 13 given in rows 1-3, respectively. The main differences across these tests are the way they treat the aggregation of the test results. Based on this aggregation principle, each test forms a different hypothesis. For instance, the ﬁrst one runs the test separately for each panel and examines if there exists a unit root in at least some of the panels. The null in the second test is that all panels contain unit roots; while the null for the last test is that all panels are stationary. The ﬁrst test result indicates that we cannot reject the hypothesis of non-stationarity (in at least some of the panels) of the capital stocks and the user cost for both M&E and NRC, and for GDP, with all variables in logs. The second test fails to reject the hypothesis that all panels contain unit roots for the capital stocks and the user cost of M&E, while rejecting it for the user cost of NRC and for GDP. Finally, the third test rejects the hypothesis that the all panels are stationary in the case of each variable. Overall, the tests suggest the existence of unit roots in the variables. Table 4 shows results for the Westerlund (2007) panel cointegration test. In the ﬁrst pair of rows in the table, the Gt and Ga are the group test statistics for the null hypothesis, that the panel as a whole is not cointegrated, against the alternative that it is. The second pair of rows give the Pt and Pa panel test statistics, where the null hypothesis is that no panels are coin- tegrated, against the alternative that at least one of the panels are cointegrated.25 The robust p-values (boostrapped ten thousand times) are displayed in the table. The results are mixed at conventional levels of statistical signiﬁcance. For M&E, both group and panel tests provide evidence for the existence of panel cointegration despite the fact that Ga and Pa are only marginally statistically signiﬁcant at about the 12 percent level. The results are mostly in- signiﬁcant for NRC, except for the Pt test that suggests the existence of cointegration in some of the panels. Overall, the tests provide evidence that there is a long-run equilibrium relationship between capital, the user cost of capital, and GDP in the case of M&E, while the evidence is weaker for NRC. Given the evidence of non-stationarity and cointegration between the variables, we estimate an error correction model to impose the restriction of cointegration, as in Dwenger (2014). IV. EMPIRICAL ESTIMATION The ECM speciﬁcation given by (11) contains a lagged dependent variable (implicit in Dki; j;t ). The correlation between the lagged capital stock and industry-province ﬁxed effects makes OLS estimates biased and inconsistent. To overcome this problem of dynamic panel bias (Nickell, 1981), the model is estimated using the two-stepArellano-BondSystem-GMM (Arellano and Bover, 1995, and Blundell and Bond, 1998). System-GMM is preferred to the traditional GMM estimator (Arellano and Bond, 1991), due to the poor ﬁnite sample properties of the latter when the dependent variable is a highly persistent series, as in the case of the capital stock. The system-GMM approach removes ﬁxed effects by transforming the variables 25 The a and t test statistics differ in the details of how the statistic is computed. In the case of a, the computa- tion is done based on the cointegration parameter (a), while in the case of t, it is based on the t-values of the a coefﬁcient estimates. See Westerlund (2007). 14 into ﬁrst differences and then builds instruments to deal with the endogeneity problems.26 Lagged levels of the endogenous variables are used as instruments for the transformed equa- tion, while differences in these variables are used as instruments for the level equation. The ﬁrst lag of instruments in each speciﬁcation starts with the last lag speciﬁed in the model. We estimate the ECM with up to three lags of the ﬁrst differences in UCC and GDP. Thus, for in- stance, if the equation (11) is speciﬁed with one lag for the ﬁrst difference in GDP, then the variables yi; j;t and Dyi; j;t 1 are instrumented with lags 2-7 of these variables. The instrument matrix is collapsed and the minimal number of instruments is employed, as neither our cross- section nor the time length is large enough to accommodate a large number of instruments, and the Windmejer (2005) robustness correction is applied.27 Time dummies are included to control for year effects. We calculate the Hansen (1982) J-test of overidentifying restrictions to provide evidence of the instruments' validity. This tests the independence of the instruments from the error term. The AR(2) statistic measures second-order serial correlation. Rejection of second-order serial correlation is necessary for the second lags of the endogenous variables to be appropriate instruments for their current values. We also present evidence on the validity of the additional system-GMM instruments from the difference-in-Hansen test. A. Main Results Table 5 presents the results of the Bewley-transformed ECM for M&E. The UCE is given by the coefﬁcient of UCC. Columns 1 to 3 yield UCE values ranging from 1:078 to 1:312, while the GDP elasticities are from 0:568 to 0:621. The latter ﬁgures are much lower than the theoretical value of one from a Cobb-Douglas production function, but they are almost identical to the long-run sales elasticity estimates reported by Dwenger (2014) for the ECM. The coefﬁcients on the dynamic adjustment terms, represented by the variables in ﬁrst differences, are mostly negative; this is expected theoretically for the differenced GDP terms, but are the wrong sign for the differenced UCC terms, although they are statistically insigniﬁcant. The autoregression coefﬁcient on the ﬁrst-difference of M&E capital is correctly signed in Columns 1 and 2 but not signiﬁcant. The necessary tests results (i.e. Hansen test on joint validity of instruments and AR(2) test) are satisfactory. The difference-in-Hansen test also provides supporting evidence on the validity of additional system GMM instruments. As a robustness check, the regressions are repeated but this time with a price index for imported M&E used in the calculation of the UCC variable. The alternative price series varies by industry, though not by province. The price for imported M&E mitigates any concern on the possible endogeneity of the price. As can be seen in columns 4 to 6, with the alternative Although with cointegrated data the OLS estimates are superconsistent, we follow Dwenger (2014) in apply- ing IV techniques, based on the conclusions of Hansen and Phillips (1990) that the small sample properties of IV may be superior to those of OLS in cointegrating regressions in the presence of strong endogeneity or low signal-to-noise ratios. We also imitate Dwenger (2014) in adopting a one-step ECM through the Bewley trans- formation, as a way to avoid biased estimates arising in two-step ECM estimators, when the sample is small (Stock, 1987). Roodman (2009b) provides a comprehensive discussion of system-GMM, while Roodman (2009a) explains the method's shortcomings, especially with respect to too many instruments, and provides remedies. 15 input price series the UCE remains highly signiﬁcant and the results are broadly similar to the baseline results. The UCE magnitudes increase to between about 1.6 and 1.8 (in absolute value) while the GDP elasticities decrease to between about 0.3 and 0.5.28 B. METR Semi-Elasticity The METR semi-elasticity (MSE) has a straight-forward interpretation: a 1 percentage point increase (decrease) in the METR, induced by changes in tax legislation, leads to a decrease (increase) in the capital stock by 100 MSE percent. Unlike the UCE, the semi-elasticity value depends on the size of the METR, as well as the real interest rate and the depreciation rate. Table 6 gives the MSE, calculated using a UCE of 1:31 (from column 2 of Table 5) and METR values for M&E of 27.42 percent (column 2) and 10.95 percent (column 3), which correspond to the METRs at the sample mean and the most recent year, respectively.29 The resulting MSEs are 0:32 and 0:22. The percentage change in the capital stock is obtained from the elasticities, as follows: long-run change: DK=K MSE DMET R For example, a 5 percentage point decrease in the marginal effective tax rate (say, from 15 percent to 10 percent via a combination of federal and provincial reductions in the statutory tax rates) would lead to a predicted long-run rise in the M&E capital stock by about 1:1 percent (100 ( 0:05) ( 0:22)) at the most current average METR value in Table 6. To give a sense of the effect of statutory tax rate changes on changes in METR values, a hypothetical ﬁve percentage point reduction in the federal statutory corporate income tax rate in 2009, from 19 percent to 14 percent, would translate into a 3.9 percentage point reduction in the aggregate METR. C. DLM Estimates for M&E An alternative to the error correction model is the distributed lag model in ﬁrst differences, used by Chirinko et al. (1999) and Dwenger (2014). Differencing can be useful to stationar- ize ﬁrst-order integrated time series. However, Dwenger (2014) has argued that the DLM in ﬁrst differences results in an underestimation of the UCE in the presence of a cointegrating relationship between the capital stock and the user cost. Table 7 shows our DLM results for M&E. Columns 1 to 3 correspond to different numbers of lags of the explanatory variables. Due to generous tax credits for investments in M&E in the Atlantic Provinces, the METRs are "large" nega- tive values in some years in those provinces. As ﬁrms can only beneﬁt from such implicit subsidies if they have offsetting proﬁts in other activities, we also checked the effect of resetting the METR to zero whenever it is neg- ative. This change had negligible effects on the results. For this purpose, annual weighted-average METR values are constructed using the province-industry capital

weights. In the computation of dc=dMET R in (9) , the weighted average depreciation rate for M&E is 22 percent and r is 0.0349. 16 The UCE is given by the sum of the coefﬁcients on the changes in the user cost of capital (in logs). The UCE estimates are between 0:098 and 0:424. In column 2, the sum of the UCC coefﬁcients is signiﬁcantly different from zero at 10 percent. The UCE are not statistically signiﬁcant in columns 1 and 3. The elasticity with respect to GDP in column 2 is 0:380, but it is zero or even negative in the other columns. Taking the results in column 2 as the best ﬁt, the DLM estimates indicate a UCC elasticity for M&E of approximately 0:4. Columns 4 to 6 are included again as a robustness check, whereby the price of imported M&E is used to construct the UCC variable to mitigate any concerns about the endogeneity of the price of capital. Using this alternative price data does not alter the general ﬁndings from the regressions of columns 1 to 3. The Hansen test conﬁrms the validity of the instruments, while the AR(2) test results conﬁrm the non-existence of autocorrelation of order 2 in most cases, except in the case of the speciﬁcation with a single lag according to a ﬁve percent signiﬁcance level. The results in Table 7 corroborate the ﬁnding of Dwenger (2014), that the magnitude of the UCE from the DLM is considerably smaller than from the ECM. D. Discussion of Non-Residential Construction We have focused on the results for machinery and equipment. Comparable estimates for non- residential construction, using both the ECM and DLM approaches, generate UCE values for NRC that are statistically insigniﬁcantly different from zero and in some speciﬁcations the coefﬁcients have the wrong signs (see Table A1 in the appendix). The general results echo Schaller's (2006) ﬁndings on the UCE for NRC in the macro data, as well as the conclusion of ab Iorwerth and Danforth (2004: 14) that, for non-residential construction, "parameter estimates were often insigniﬁcant and of the wrong sign and the overall ﬁt of these models was poor." What might explain this puzzling outcome? ab Iorwerth and Danforth noted that the observed secular and permanent decline in the price of information technology investments can help to identify the UCE for M&E in a cointe- gration framework and that the absence of a similar decline in the price of NRC investments may help explain why a non-zero UCE for this form of capital has been elusive. Moreover, we observe less interprovincial and inter-industry variations in the METR for NRC than in the METR for M&E (see Figures 1 and 2), with variation in the latter driven by accelerated depreciation for M&E in some of the provinces. Other possible reasons for the poor ﬁt of the NRC models rest with the construction of the METR and hence with the user cost of cap- ital. If a corporation constructs its own building, for example, then there is a time-to-build aspect of the investment, which is not factored into the standard METR calculations that are used in our analysis. Furthermore, the long-lived nature of non-residential construction may make such investments more susceptible to uncertainty about future economic conditions. The METR for irreversible investment under uncertainty differs from the conventional METR (see McKenzie, 1994). An agenda for future research is to modify the METR calculations for NRC to take into account time-to-build and uncertainty. The important differences in the elasticities for M&E versus NRC suggest that disaggregating these forms of capital in the em- 17 pirical analysis may be important for understanding the market's responses to changes in tax policies (Caballero, 1994, Schaller, 2006, and Smith, 2008). C ONCLUSIONS We have estimated the long-run user cost elasticity (UCE) of capital, together with the implied semi-elasticity with respect to the marginal effective tax rate (METR), using an error correction model (ECM). The method exploits a cointegrating relationship between the capital stock, the user cost, and GDP, for which we provide evidence. The empirical analysis uses three sources of variation in tax policies to identify the tax-adjusted user cost elasticities: in- tertemporal, inter-industry, and inter-provincial. The small open economy situation of Canada diminishes concerns over the potential endogeneity of interest rates and the prices of capital goods, which pose challenges to estimating the UCE in large economies, such as the United States and Germany, which have been the focus of the literature. While previous studies for Canada have used exclusively national data, we use provincial data on seven industries, spanning manufacturing and services, over the period 1997-2013. Our user cost variables are based on the very detailed METR model developed by Duanjie Chen and Jack Mintz. We ﬁnd that the estimated elasticities for machinery and equipment are plausible and statistically signiﬁcant, while the results for non-residential construction are not. However, as M&E accounts for 28 percent of the total of M&E and NRC in Canada, the results for M&E are important for understanding the effects of tax policy on real capital investments. Using a Bewley-transformed ECM, we ﬁnd a UCE of about 1:3 for M&E. The estimate adds to the very few recent studies of the UCE based on data from a small open economy. The implied semi-elasticity with respect to the METR is about 0:2 when evaluated at the weighted- average METR for M&E of 11 percent (the most recent value in the sample). An alternative estimate based on a distributed lag model in ﬁrst differences yields a lower UCE for M&E of about 0:4, consistent with the arguments put forth by Dwenger (2014) on the likely underestimation of the UCE by stationary econometrics. Applying an elasticity of 1:3 for M&E and zero for NRC, our results suggest a weighted- average UCE estimate of about 0:4 for the total of M&E and NRC, or equivalently, an over- all semi-elasticity of 0:06. If the overall elasticity is applicable to all categories of physical capital (not just construction and machinery & equipment, but also land and inventories), then the result suggests that the reduction in the aggregate METR for Canada from 28.0 percent in 2009 to 20.0 percent in 2015 (Chen and Mintz, 2015) may have increased the national capital stock in Canada by 0.5 percent over the long run, holding all other inﬂuences on investment constant. The increased investments stemming from the tax cuts likely had positive impacts on productivity and wages. Finally, it is important to observe that efﬁcient allocations of real capital depend not only on the level of the METR, but also on the degree of dispersion of METRs across industries, provinces, and types of capital. 18 REFERENCES ab Iorwerth, A. and J. Danforth (2004) Is Investment Not Sensitive to its User Cost? The Macro Evidence Revisited. Department of Finance Working Paper 2004-05. Agenor, P.-R. (2004) The Economics of Adjustment and Growth (Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press). Arellano, M. and O. Bover (1995) Another Look at the Instrumental Variable Estimation of Error-Components Models, Journal of Econometrics 68: 29-51. Auerbach, A. and K. Hassett (1991) Recent U.S. Investment Behavior and the Tax Reform Act of 1986: A Disaggregate View, Carnegie-Rochester Conference Series on Public Policy 35 (Autumn): 185-215. Balazsi, L., L. Matyas, and T. Waansbeek (2018) The Estimation of Multidimensional Fixed Effects Panel Data Models, Econometric Reviews 37 (3): 212-227. Bewley, R. A. (1979) The Direct Estimation of the Equilibrium Response in a Linear Model, Economic Letters 3:357-61. Bird, R. and M. Smart (2009) The Impact on Investment of Replacing a Retail Sales Tax by a Value-Added Tax: Evidence from Canadian Experience, National Tax Journal 62 (4): 591-609. Blundell, R. and S. Bond (1998) Initial Conditions and Moment Restrictions in Dynamic Panel Data Models, Journal of Econometrics 87: 115-143. Caballero, R.J. (1994) Small Sample Bias and Adjustment Costs, Review Economics and Statistics 76 (1): 52-58. Canada (1998) Report of the Technical Committee on Business Taxation (Ottawa: Finance Canada). CBCNews (2011) Corporate tax cut battle heats up. CBCNews. Posted January 26, 2011 (http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/corporate-tax-cut-battle-heats-up)-1.1022206. Chen, D. and J.M. Mintz (2013) 2013 Annual Global Tax Competitiveness Ranking: Corporate Tax Policy at a Crossroads, SPP Research Papers, University of Calgary, Vol. 6, Issue 35 (November). Chen, D. and J.M. Mintz (2015) The 2014 Global Tax Competitiveness Report: A Proposed Business Tax Reform Agenda, SPP Research Papers, University of Calgary, Vol. 8, Issue 4 (February). Chirinko, R.S. (2008) s: The Long and Short of it, Journal of Macroeconomics 30 (2): 671- 686. Chirinko, R., S. Fazzari and A. Meyer (1999) How Responsive is Business Capital Formation to its User Cost?: An Exploration With Micro Data, Journal of Public Economics 74 (1): 53-80. 19 Chirinko, R., S. Fazzari and A, Meyer (2002) The Elusive Elasticity: A Long-Panel Approach to Estimating the Price Sensitivity of Business Capital, 10th International Conference on Panel Data, Berlin, July 5-6, 2002. Coulibaly, B. and J.N. Millar (2011) The "Elusive" Capital-User Cost Elasticity Revisited, The B.E. Journal of Macroeconomics 11 (1): 1-41. Cummins, J. and K. Hasset (1992) The Effects of Taxation on Investment: New Evidence from Firm-level Panel Data, National Tax Journal 45: 243-51. Cummins, J., K. Hasset and G. Hubbard (1996) Tax Reforms and Investment: A Cross- Country Comparison, Journal of Public Economics 52: 237-273. Cummins, J., K. Hasset and G. Hubbard (1994) A Reconsideration of Investment Behaviour Using Tax Reforms as Natural Experiments, Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, Vol. 2: 1-74. Davidson, R. and J.G. MacKinnon (2004) Econometric Theory and Methods (Toronto: Oxford University). Department of Finance Canada (2010) The Taxation of Corporate Groups. (Ottawa: Public Works and Government Services Canada). Department of Finance Canada (2000) The Budget Plan 2000. (Ottawa: Public Works and Government Services Canada). Devereux, M.P., B. Lockwoord, and M. Redoano (2008) Do Countries Compete over Corporate Tax Rates? Journal of Public Economics 92 (5-6):1210-1235. Dwenger, N. (2014) User Cost Elasticity of Capital Revisited, Economica 81 (321): 161-186. Fabling, R., N. Gemmell, R. Kneller and L. Sanderson (2013) Estimating Firm-level Effective Marginal Tax Rates and the User Cost of Capital in New Zealand, New Zealand Treasury Working Paper 13/29 (December). Girardi, Daniele (2017) Old and New Formulations of the Neoclassical Theory of Aggregate Investment : A Critical Review, UMASS Amherst Economics Working Papers 2017- 03, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Department of Economics. Goolsbee, A. (2000) The Importance of Measurement Error in the Cost of Capital, National Tax Journal 53 (2): 215-228. Gould, J.P. and R.N. Waud (1973) The Neoclassical Model of Investment Behavior: Another View, International Economic Review 14 (1): 33-48. Grubert, H. and J. Mutti (2000) Do Taxes Inﬂuence Where U.S. Corporations Invest, National Tax Journal, 53 (4): 825-40. Guerron-Quintana, P. (2013) The Economics of Small Open Economies, Business Review: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia 96 (4): 9-18. Hansen, L.P. (1982) Large Sample Properties of Generalized Method of Moments Estimators, Econometrica 50 (4): 1029-1054. 20 Hansen, B.E. and P.C.B. Phillips (1990) Estimation and Inference in Models of Cointegration: a Simulation Study. In G.F. Rhodes jr. and T.B. Fomby (eds.), Advances in Economet- rics, Vol. 8, Cointegration, Unit Roots and Spurious Regression (Greenwich, CT: JAI Press): 225-48. Hassett, K.A. and R.G. Hubbard (2002) Tax Policy and Business Investment, in A.J. Auerbach and M. Feldstein (eds.), Handbook of Public Economics, Vol. 3 (Amsterdam: Elsevier Science): 1293-1338. Hansen, B. E. and Phillips, P. C. B. (1990) Estimation and inference in Models of Cointe- gration: a Simulation Study. In G. F. Rhodes Jr, and T. B. Fomby (eds), Advances in Econometrics, Vol. 8, Cointegration, Unit Roots and Spurious Regression. Greenwich, CT: JAI Press, pp. 225-48. Jorgenson, D. (1963) Capital Theory and Investment Behavior, American Economic Review 53(2): 247-259. McKenzie, K.J. (1994) The Implications of Risk and Irreversibility for the Measurement of Marginal Effective Tax Rates on Capital, Canadian Journal of Economics 27 (3): 604- 619. McKenzie, K.J. (2016) Inside the Black Box: Marginal Effective Tax Rates in Canada - A Primer, Canadian Tax Journal 64 (4): 795-816. Mintz, J. and M. Smart (2004) Income Shifting, Investment, and Tax Competition: Theory and Evidence from Provincial Taxation in Canada, Journal of Public Economics 88 (6): 1149-1168. Nickell, S. (1981) Biases in Dynamic Models with Fixed Effects, Econometrica 49 (6): 1417- 1426. OECD.Stat, https://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DataSetCode=REVCAN. Parsons, M. (2008) The Effect of Corporate Taxes on Canadian Investment: An Empirical In- vestigation. Department of Finance Working Paper No. 2008-01. Roodman, D. (2009a) Practioners' Corner: A Note on the Theme of Too Many Instruments, Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics 71 (1): 135-158. Roodman, D. (2009b) How to do xtabond2: An Introduction to Difference and System GMM in Stata, Stata Journal 9 (1): 86-136. Schaller, H. (2006) Estimating the Long-Run User Cost Elasticity, Journal of Monetary Economics 53 (4): 725-736. Schaller, H. and M. Voia (2017) Panel Cointegration Estimates of the User Cost Elasticity, Journal of Macroeconomics 53: 235-250. Smith, J. (2008) That Elusive Elasticity and the Ubiquitous Bias: Is Panel Data a Panacea? Journal of Macroeconomics 30: 760-779. 21 Stock, J.H. (1987) Asymptotic Properties of Least Squares Estimators of Cointegrating Vec- tors, Econometrica 55 (5): 1035-1056. Tevlin, S. and K. Whelan (2003) Explaining the Investment Boom of the 1990s, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking 35 (1): 1-21. Westerlund, J. (2007) Testing for Error Correction in Panel Data, Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics 69 (6): 709-748. Windmeijer, F. (2005) A Finite Sample Correction for the Variance of Linear Efﬁcient Two- Step GMM Estimators, Journal of Econometrics 126 (1): 25-51. Yilmaz, F. and J.-F. Wen (2019) Tax Elasticity Estimates for Capital Stocks, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, Working Paper No. 19/01. 22 Figure 1. Average METR by Industry, 1997-2013 .6 NRC M&Eq .4 metr .2 0 -.2 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 year Manufacturing Construction Transportation Communications Utilities Wolesale Trade Retail Trade MEAN Graphs by meq2 Note: Average of four largest provinces: ON, AB, QC and BC Figure 2. Average METR by largest Canadian Provinces, 1997-2013 .6 NRC M&Eq .4 metr .2 0 -.2 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 Year AB BC ON QC MEAN Graphs by meq2 Note: Average of seven main industries 23 Table 1. Data Description and Sources Variable Name Unit Source Tax and Capital variables Marginal Effective Tax Rates (METR) percent School of Public Policy of University of Calgary Real Capital Stock 2007 CAD CANSIM 310002 Input Prices Capital Input Prices index (2002) CANSIM 3840039 Machinery and Equipment Import Price index (2002) CANSIM 18100107 Output Price (Components of CPI) Utilities (Water, fuel and electricity) index (2002) CANSIM 3260021 Transportation (Inter-city Transportation) index (2002) CANSIM 3260021 Construction (Shelter) index (2002) CANSIM 3260021 Retail (Goods and Service) index (2002) CANSIM 3260021 Communication index (2002) CANSIM 3260021 Manufacturing index (2002) CANSIM 3290056 Wholesale* index (2002) CANSIM 810009 Other Variables Real GDP Chained 2007 Dollars CANSIM 3790030 Real Return on Long-Term Canadian Bonds percent CANSIM 1760043 *Wholesale data is available for the period 2002-2009 and the rest of the years were extrapolated from using growth of CPI in the relevant years. 24 Table 2. Summary Statistics Variable Name Obs Mean Std Dev. Min Max Building and Engineering (NRC) Capital Stock 1088 6074.7 9708.5 19.7 57683.6 Machinery and Equipment (MEq) Capital Stock 1088 2397.1 4422.9 10.2 32195.8 METR for NRC 1190 0.35 0.13 -0.05 0.56 METR for MEq 1190 0.35 1.08 -4.70 14.39 Relative input/output Price for Building Engineering 1190 1.10 0.14 0.65 1.68 Relative input/output Price for Machinery and Equipment 1190 0.87 0.21 0.40 1.44 Relative imported input/output Price for Machinery and Equipment 1190 0.81 0.18 0.45 1.24 Real Interest rate 1190 2.43 1.19 0.42 4.13 Real GDP 1190 7682 12924 26 97938 Time period is 1997-2013. All the variables, except real interest rate, vary by province and industry. The capital stock is deﬁned as geometric (inﬁnite) end-year net stock and lagged for one period, Kt=Kt-1. Table 3. Panel Unit Root Tests Test Ho Capital Stock UCC GDP M&E NRC M&E NRC 1 Harris-Tzavalis Panels contain unit roots 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 2 Im-Pesaran-Shin All panels contain unit roots 0.46 0.87 0.13 0.02 0.00 3 Hadri LM test All panels are stationary 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 The table shows p-values. In all the tests, the mean of variables are subtracted and a time trend considered. All of the variables are in logs. Table 4. Panel Cointegration Tests Capital Stocks, UCC and GDP M&E NRC Statistic value z-value p-value value z-value p-value Groups Gt -1.79 -3.10 0.01 -0.87 3.89 0.50 Ga -1.78 5.91 0.12 -1.31 6.61 0.34 Panels Pt -7.37 0.09 0.00 -7.79 -0.22 0.06 Pa -1.09 2.30 0.11 -1.13 2.23 0.14 In all of the tests, the null hypothesis is "no co-integration exists." Robust (bootstrapped ten thousands times) p- values are reported. One lead and one lag is included in all of the tests. The results are robust to adding a constant term and a time trend. All of the variables are in logs. 25 Table 5. Results from Error Correction Model, Estimated by System GMM (Arellano-Bond), for Machinary and Equipment Capital Stock Variables Baseline Results Robustness Check 1 2 3 4 5 6 Dlog(Capital Stock for MEq)t -0.332 -2.419 0.404 -0.501 -2.667 0.301 [0.711] [2.071] [1.225] [0.583] [2.110] [1.140] Log of UCCt -1.078* -1.312*** -1.206*** -1.686**-1.561***-1.756*** [0.592] [0.345] [0.416] [0.828] [0.436] [0.532] Log of GDPt 0.589* 0.621*** 0.568** 0.308 0.540** 0.482* Dlog(UCC for MEq)t [0.300] [0.189] [0.245] [0.338] [0.212] [0.285] 0.245 0.037 0.109 0.566 0.144 0.512 Dlog(UCC for MEq)t [0.680] [0.749] [0.973] [0.856] [0.684] [0.800] 1 -0.472 -0.946 -1.382 -0.404 -0.848 -0.778 Dlog(UCC for MEqt [0.653] [0.988] [1.364] [0.674] [0.835] [1.041] 2 -0.957 -1.763 -0.764 -1.143 Dlog(UCC for MEq)t [0.806] [1.414] [0.709] [0.990] 3 -1.442 -1.026 Dlog(GDP)t [1.135] [0.802] -0.526 -3.076 -0.391 -0.093 -2.926 -1.602 Dlog(GDP)t [1.513] [2.360] [1.985] [1.301] [2.382] [1.685] 1 -0.193 -4.713 -1.474 -0.164 -5.209 -0.589 Dlog(GDP)t [0.219] [2.982] [2.394] [0.215] [3.405] [2.186] 2 -0.410 1.401 -0.259 1.574 Dlog(GDP)t [0.360] [1.879] [0.451] [1.785] 3 -0.584 -0.396 [0.409] [0.324] Observations 960 896 832 960 896 832 Number of Cross-Sections 64 64 64 64 64 64 Number of Instruments 40 39 38 40 39 38 AR(1) P-Value 0.787 0.357 0.324 0.953 0.245 0.670 AR(2) P-Value 0.844 0.170 0.339 0.745 0.175 0.308 Hansen Test (Joint Validity) P-Value 0.819 0.728 0.414 0.973 0.868 0.791 Difference-in-Hansen Test of Exogeneity of Instrument Subsets (P-Value) Hansen Test Excluding Group 0.952 0.916 0.284 0.983 0.996 0.771 Difference (null H = exogenous) 0.241 0.301 0.486 0.575 0.316 0.63 p < 0:01 , p < 0:05 , p < 0:1 . Clustered (by Province X Industry) standard errors are in brackets. The depen- dent variable is the logarithm of the capital stock. A full set of time dummies is included, and Province X Industry ﬁxed effects are removed by the estimation in ﬁrst-differences. Capital stock and GDP variables are treated as en- dogenous. The instruments for the differenced equation are the lagged levels, and for the level equation are the lagged ﬁrst-differences of the endogenous variables. Instruments are constructed with the ﬁrst available seven lags following the last lag included in the model. For instance, in column (1), GDP variables are instrumented with lags 2-7. "Baseline Results" display the estimates for UCC computed with the main price index for machinery and equip- ment in Canada, while the "Robustness Check" does the same but now with a price index of imported machinery and equipment. 26 Table 6. METR Semi-Elasticities of the M&E Capital Stock UCE = 1:312 Average METR (27.42%) Recent METR (10.95%) Semi-elasticity (MSE) -0.324 -0.223 Table 7. Results from Distributed Lag Model, Estimated by System GMM (Arellano-Bond), for Machinery and Equipment Capital Stock Variables Baseline Results Robustness Check 1 2 3 4 5 6 Dlog(UCC for MEq)t -0.0209 -0.0771 -0.0355 -0.0387 -0.109 -0.0909 Dlog(UCC for MEq)t [0.0654] [0.0574] [0.0832] [0.0675] [0.0726] [0.0922] 1 -0.0770 -0.224* -0.135 -0.112 -0.284* -0.245 Dlog(UCC for MEq)t [0.0864] [0.121] [0.126] [0.0791] [0.146] [0.153] 2 -0.122 -0.0138 -0.190 -0.126 Dlog(UCC for MEq)t [0.117] [0.129] [0.157] [0.172] 3 0.104 -0.00252 [0.108] [0.116] Sum of Dlog(UCC) -0.0980 -0.424* -0.0799 -0.151 -0.583* -0.464 F-Test (Joint Signiﬁcance) P-Value 0.496 0.0912 0.817 0.270 0.0782 0.287 Dlog(GDP)t -0.286 0.745 -0.278 -0.269 0.848 -0.325 Dlog(GDP)t [0.586] [0.662] [0.888] [0.564] [0.731] [0.869] 1 0.0848 -0.484 0.677 0.0829 -0.454 0.699 Dlog(GDP)t [0.0911] [0.529] [0.462] [0.0901] [0.535] [0.464] 2 0.119 -0.652 0.120 -0.685 Dlog(GDP)t [0.0988] [0.418] [0.0976] [0.434] 3 0.231* 0.235* [0.127] [0.123] Sum of Dlog(GDP) -0.201 0.38 -0.022 -0.186 0.514 -0.076 F-Test (Joint Signiﬁcance) P-Value 0.709 0.591 0.979 0.719 0.492 0.922 Observations 960 896 832 960 896 832 Number of Cross-Sections 64 64 64 64 64 64 Number of Instruments 26 27 28 26 27 28 AR(1) P-Value 0.00924 0.0280 0.0218 0.00760 0.0386 0.0190 AR(2) P-Value 0.0364 0.578 0.348 0.0363 0.618 0.300 Hansen Test (Joint Validity) P-Value 0.104 0.523 0.149 0.106 0.488 0.156 p < 0:01 , p < 0:05 , p < 0:1 . Clustered (by Province X Industry) standard errors are in brackets. The depen- dent variable is the logarithm of the capital stock. A full set of time dummies is included, and Province X Industry ﬁxed effects are removed by the estimation in ﬁrst-differences. Capital stock and GDP variables are treated as en- dogenous. The instruments for the differenced equation are the lagged levels, and for the level equation are the lagged ﬁrst-differences of the endogenous variables. Instruments are constructed with the ﬁrst available seven lags following the last lag included in the model. For instance, in column (1), GDP variables are instrumented with lags 2-7. "Baseline Results" display the estimates for UCC computed with the main price index for machinery and equip- ment in Canada, while the "Robustness Check" does the same but now with a price index of imported machinery and equipment. 27 APPENDIX A. DISTRIBUTED LAG MODEL IN FIRST DIFFERENCES (DLM) The general distributed lag model in ﬁrst differences is written as Hy Hc Dki; j;t = rDki; j;t 1 + å bhDyi; j;t h å qhDci; j;t h + xi; j;t (1) h=0 h=0 where Dxi; j;t h ln Xi; j;t h ln Xi; j;t h 1 expresses the variables in terms of growth rates and xi; j;t is an error term. The estimating equation in Chirinko et al. (1999) is obtained by restricting the autoregressive parameter, r, to be zero in (1).30 In that case, the permanent change in the capital stock (in percentage), resulting from an increase in the user cost (in percentage), say, Dc sustained over Hc periods, is equal to the sum of the qh coefﬁcients, Hc UCE = å qh (2) h=0 30 Chirinko et al. (1999) estimate the equation (1) with r = 0 (after a further substitution that approximates the left-hand side of the equation with an investment-to-capital ratio). In their model, r = 0 is implied by an assumption that capital adjusts according to the weighted geometric mean of relative changes in the desired capital stock; i.e., H Kt = Kt 1 Õ Kt h=Kt h 1mh : h=0 28 Table A1. Main Results from Both Models, Estimated by System GMM (Arellano-Bond), for Non-Residential Construction Capital Stock Variables Error Correction Model Distributed Lag Model 1 2 3 4 5 6 Dlog(Capital Stock for NRC)t 0.408 0.571 0.336 [2.261] [3.216] [6.008] Log of UCCt 1.555 1.272 0.084 [2.108] [1.903] [2.702] Log of GDPt 0.659* 0.469* 0.913*** Dlog(UCC for NRC)t [0.374] [0.260] [0.241] -1.725 -1.733 -0.857 -0.0202 -0.00312 -0.0126 Dlog(UCC for NRC)t [1.648] [1.780] [2.712] [0.0258] [0.0495] [0.0383] 1 -1.387 -1.795 -1.387 -0.0382* -0.0232 -0.0149 Dlog(UCC for NRC)t [0.986] [1.885] [2.623] [0.0227] [0.0582] [0.0493] 2 -1.240 -1.426 -0.00786 -0.0362 Dlog(UCC for NRC)t [1.355] [2.386] [0.0567] [0.0519] 3 -1.188 -0.0117 [1.106] [0.0447] Sum of Dlog(UCC) -0.0584 -0.0342 -0.0755 Prob >F 0.206 0.823 0.586 Dlog(GDP)t -4.427 -4.550 -7.198 0.0538 -0.218 0.271 Dlog(GDP)t [7.434] [5.739] [9.668] [0.281] [0.502] [0.344] 1 -0.642 -4.961 -6.753* -0.0110 -0.120 0.0948 Dlog(GDP)t [0.783] [5.101] [3.636] [0.0260] [0.253] [0.296] 2 -0.390 -4.040 -0.0107 0.422* Dlog(GDP)t [0.631] [4.656] [0.0613] [0.246] 3 -1.093 0.0131 [0.711] [0.0506] Sum of Dlog(GDP) 0.0428 -0.349 0.801 Prob >F 0.874 0.609 0.191 Observations 615 574 533 960 896 832 Number of new_id 41 41 41 64 64 64 Num. of Instruments 40 39 38 26 27 28 AR(1) P-Value 0.454 0.502 0.329 0.00678 0.144 0.0786 AR(2) P-Value 0.738 0.246 0.953 0.813 0.951 0.389 Hansen Test (Joint Validity) P-Value 0.980 0.174 0.119 0.190 0.0579 0.0568 p < 0:01 , p < 0:05 , p < 0:1 . Clustered (by Province X Industry) standard errors are in brackets. The depen- dent variable is the logarithm of the capital stock. A full set of time dummies is included, and Province X Industry ﬁxed effects are removed by the estimation in ﬁrst-differences. Capital stock and GDP variables are treated as en- dogenous. The instruments for the differenced equation are the lagged levels, and for the level equation are the lagged ﬁrst-differences of the endogenous variables. Instruments are constructed with the ﬁrst available seven lags following the last lag included in the model. For instance, in column (1), GDP variables are instrumented with lags 2-7. Attachments Original document

