IMF International Monetary Fund : and Ukrainian Authorities Reach Staff Level Agreement on a New Stand-By Arrangement

10/19/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

October 19, 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached agreement on economic policies for a new 14-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). The new SBA will replace the arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), approved in March 2015 (see Press Release No 15/107 ) and set to expire in March 2020.

The new SBA, with a requested access of SDR 2.8 billion (equivalent to US$3.9 billion), will provide an anchor for the authorities' economic policies during 2019. Building on progress made under the EFF arrangement in reducing macro-economic vulnerabilities, it will focus in particular on continuing with fiscal consolidation and reducing inflation, as well as reforms to strengthen tax administration, the financial sector and the energy sector.

The agreement reached today reflects the IMF's commitment to continue to help Ukraine achieve stronger, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth. The new program has been developed in close coordination with the World Bank and the European Union, who have parallel operations to support Ukraine. The authorities' steadfast and effective implementation will be critical for the program to achieve its objectives.

The agreement is subject to IMF management approval and approval by the IMF Executive Board. Board consideration is expected later in the year following parliamentary approval of a government budget for 2019 consistent with IMF staff recommendations and an increase in household gas and heating tariffs to reflect market developments while continuing to protect low-income households.

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Olga Stankova

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 16:47:01 UTC
