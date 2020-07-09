Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF, World Bank confirm plans for 'primarily virtual' annual meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 05:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Thursday confirmed that they were preparing to hold their annual meetings in October largely online given the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said they were recommending the annual meetings, set for Oct. 12-18, be held in a "primarily virtual format."

They said they remained flexible about the format of the talks, depending on developments, and would work to accommodate the needs of their members.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pFORD MAY SHUT U.S. PLANTS DUE TO LACK OF ENGINES FROM MEXICO : U.S. ambassador
RE
05:51pIMF, World Bank confirm plans for 'primarily virtual' annual meetings
RE
05:32pTech Up On Momentum Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES : July 9, 2020
PU
05:30pPOST-LOCKDOWN : Canada aims to wean people from aid and get them working again
RE
05:21pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUtilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Seek Out Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pSupreme Court Paves Way for New York Prosecutor -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
3BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group