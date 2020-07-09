IMF, World Bank confirm plans for 'primarily virtual' annual meetings

The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Thursday confirmed that they were preparing to hold their annual meetings in October largely online given the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said they were recommending the annual meetings, set for Oct. 12-18, be held in a "primarily virtual format."

They said they remained flexible about the format of the talks, depending on developments, and would work to accommodate the needs of their members.

