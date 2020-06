The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $148 million in emergency credit to Guinea to bolster the West African country's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

"Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-term growth prospects and hindered mining exports and tax revenues," the IMF said.

