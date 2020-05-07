Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF approves $739 mln in emergency pandemic relief funds for Kenya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:18am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nairobi

By Andrea Shalal

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said its executive board has approved $739 million in emergency financing to help Kenya respond to the economic shock caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF said it was in close contact with Kenyan authorities and stood ready to provide policy advice and further support, as needed.

Kenya has 581 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 26 deaths.

The virus has badly hurt major sectors such as tourism, horticulture and manufacturing.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the Kenyan economy will be severe. It will act through both global and domestic channels, and downside risks remain large," the IMF said in a statement. "While the authorities have taken decisive action to respond to the pandemic's health and economic impacts, the sudden shock has left Kenya with significant fiscal and external financing needs."

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the East African country has suspended commercial flights in and out of the country, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and banned public gatherings. It has also halted movement in and out of five regions most affected by the virus, including Nairobi, the capital.

The Finance Ministry forecasts 2020 economic growth will decline to 2.5% but may fall to 1.8%, compared with 5.4% growth in 2019, as a result of the outbreak.

The World Bank said last month that economic growth was expected to fall to 1.5% this year, and would contract 1% in the worst-case scenario under the impact of the outbreak.

The IMF forecasts growth of 1.0% this year for Kenya.

"Emergency financing under the RCF (Rapid Credit Facility) will deliver liquidity support to help Kenya cover its balance of payments gap this year," the IMF said. "It will provide much-needed resources for fiscal interventions to safeguard public health and support households and firms affected by the crisis."

(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aChina Counters Coronavirus Crunch With Surprise Rise in Exports
DJ
03:44aUK housing market slows to a halt during lockdown - Halifax
RE
03:38aVirus-hit German industry output falls at record pace in March
RE
03:32aUK PARLIAMENT TELLS BARCLAYS CEO : explain emergency business loans delays
RE
03:31aSwiss government sees jobless payouts rising to 20 billion Swiss francs amid incomparable crisis
RE
03:27aEU to publish number of carbon permits in circulation on May 8
RE
03:27aOil extends losses on supply overhang, weak outlook
RE
03:26aNintendo smashes Switch sales forecast as Animal Crossing sales top 13 million
RE
03:26aOil extends losses on supply overhang, weak outlook
RE
03:25aECB again calls for bigger role of fiscal policy in recession fight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces first quarter 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group