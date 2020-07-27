IMF board approves $4.3 bln loan to help South Africa to fight pandemic

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday its executive board approved $4.3 billion in
emergency financing for South Africa to help the country address
the "severe economic impact" and health challenges of the
coronavirus pandemic.
The IMF said the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) loan,
equal to 100% of South Africa's IMF quota, or shareholding, will
help fill urgent balance of payments needs from pandemic-caused
fiscal pressures.
It also will "limit regional spillovers, and catalyze
additional financing from other international financial
institutions," the Fund added in a statement.
Africa's most industrialized economy, which relies on
foreign investors to fund its twin current account and budget
deficits, was in recession even before COVID-19 started ravaging
its economy.
Forecasts are for gross domestic product to shrink by at
least 7% this year, and a budget deficit of around 15% of GDP.
South Africa plans to borrow around $7 billion from
international financial institutions to cushion the economic
impact of COVID-19 and help struggling businesses and
households.
Of that $7 billion, the New Development Bank of the BRICS
group of nations - of which South Africa is a member - has
already approved a $1 billion loan, and the African Development
Bank has said it will lend the government roughly 5 billion rand
($304.55 million). Talks with the World Bank are ongoing.
"Going forward, our fiscal measures will build on our policy
strengths and limit the existing economic vulnerabilities which
have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," Minister of
Finance Tito Mboweni said in a statement after the IMF
announcement.
The government has been at pains to stress that it does not
want an IMF structural adjustment programme, reflecting deep
suspicion in the governing African National Congress (ANC) party
and influential trade union movement because of the possible
austerity conditions of such a programme.
IMF's First Deputy Managing Director and Chair Geoffrey
Okamoto said there is a pressing need for South Africa to
"strengthen economic fundamentals and ensure debt sustainability
by carrying out fiscal consolidation, improving the governance
and operations of state-owned enterprises and implementing other
growth-enhancing structural reforms."
South Africa has recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus
cases, the most in Africa, with cases rising at one of the
fastest daily rates worldwide in recent weeks.
($1 = 16.4177 rand)
(Reporting by David Lawder and Nqobile Dludla
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)