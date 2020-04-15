Log in
IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

04/15/2020 | 03:29am EDT
International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.

In statements released late on Tuesday, the IMF said the board had approved a $115 million disbursement for Burkina Faso and another $114 million for Niger.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alex Richardson)

