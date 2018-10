"No, I don't think it's a problem," Obstfeld said, when asked about the issue on the sidelines of a news conference at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali.

But Obstfeld also told the news conference that Beijing would face a "balancing act" between actions to shore up growth and ensure financial stability.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Yawen Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)