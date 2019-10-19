Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF chief pushes for 'peer pressure' to follow, fix global trade rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 04:26pm EDT
IMF and World Bank hold Annual Meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund members discussed ways to increase "peer pressure" on countries to follow and improve global trade rules to reduce growth-sapping uncertainty, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday.

As IMF and World Bank annual meetings wound down, Georgieva told a news conference that members shared a view that reducing trade tensions would cut uncertainty and risks to growth.

"In the discussions here, what we advanced was the understanding (of the need for) building more, if you wish, peer pressure, for everybody to play by the trade rule-book, and be willing to expand and improve this rule-book," Georgieva said.

Policymakers described a clear connection between trade tensions, higher uncertainty, reduced investment, lower growth and lost jobs, she said.

"When you follow this chain, what is the next shoe to drop? It would be consumer confidence," she said, referring to a pillar that has kept the U.S. economy performing well but is showing signs of weakening.

In a communique issued on Saturday, the IMF's steering committee said that trade tensions were among the key downside risks to the global economy and called for reform of the World Trade Organization.

But the final version eliminated a reference to a "strong multilateral trading system" in an earlier draft.

Instead, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, said: "A strong international trading system with well-enforced rules addressing current and future challenges would support global growth."

The United States over the past three years has often shunned references to trade multilateralism as it pursues bilateral trade agreements under President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policies.

"We recognise the need to resolve trade tensions and support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization to improve its functioning," it said.

The IMFC's chairman, South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, put the trade tensions into starker terms. "There can't be winners in a trade war. In the end, the biggest loser is going to be the global economy."

Georgieva said that officials from both the United States and China both "commented positively" on their recent trade discussions. Trump had outlined elements of a potential "Phase 1" deal on Oct. 11.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)

By David Lawder and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pIMF chief pushes for 'peer pressure' to follow, fix global trade rules
RE
04:19pSOFTBANK SEEKS TO AVOID WEWORK'S LIABILITIES WITH NEW INVESTMENT : sources
RE
03:38pIMF steering committee says trade tensions among key risks to global economy
RE
02:11pWORLD BANK : Statement from World Bank Group President David Malpass on 2019 World Bank Group – International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings
PU
11:15aOfficials View Trade Uncertainty as Biggest Global Economic Risk
DJ
08:30aMorocco forecasts stable 2020 fiscal deficit of 3.5%
RE
08:01aASM Introduces Blockchain-based Checksome™ to Accelerate Credentialing and Advance Patient Safety
BU
07:04aAfrican debt stabilising but region faces headwinds - IMF
RE
06:34aNigerian cenbank injects $325 mln, 14 mln yuan into currency market
RE
06:16aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : The first high-level meeting on economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States took place in Washington
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
2Brexit deal 'good news' but global growth key for BoE rates too - Carney
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx Upgrades Provisions For Losses; Profit Rises
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Recalls Baby Powder For Asbestos -- WSJ
5ALSTOM : ALSTOM : tram enters service in Avignon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group