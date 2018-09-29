Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF disburses $245 mln loan tranche to Tunisia - official source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 10:10am CEST
Russian tourists are seen shopping at the old medina in Sousse

TUNIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the payment of a $245 million loan tranche to Tunisia, the fifth under its loan programme with the North African country, an official source told Reuters.

The loan programme is tied to Tunisia's pursuing economic reforms aimed at keeping its deficit under control. The IMF approval will open the way for Tunisia to sell $ 1 billion bonds next month.

An official source told Reuters this month that the sale will be early next month after the IMF approval.

Tunisia expects economic growth to accelerate to between 3 and 3.5 percent next year from an expected 2.9 percent in 2018, driven by a recovery of the tourism industry and an expanding agricultural sector, officials told Reuters last month.

The government aims to reduce its budget deficit to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product next year from the 4.9 percent it is forecasting for 2018.

The North African country’s economy has been in crisis since the toppling of autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, with unemployment and inflation shooting up.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Supercharging economic development through South-South collaboration
PU
10:49aEgypt halts gas imports after final shipments arrived - minister
RE
10:40a'Turbulence' in ties threatens U.S.-China security meeting
RE
10:13aNigerian oil unions aim to resolve dispute with Chevron in two weeks - union official
RE
10:12aZARIF : US obsession with Iran is backfiring everywhere
PU
10:10aIMF disburses $245 mln loan tranche to Tunisia - official source
RE
10:08aRandgold faces pushback from Congo over Barrick takeover of Kibali mine
RE
10:03aZambia hikes mining taxes in 2019 budget to rein in debt
RE
09:42aQATARGAS OPERATING : recognises long serving employees
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.