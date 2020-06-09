Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:39am EDT
A man with a protective face mask takes his lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong

By Leika Kihara

Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub is important not only to China but the rest of the world, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday as the Chinese territory faced renewed pro-democracy unrest.

"Hong Kong is underpinned by a very strong financial sector...and a monetary system that is anchored to rules, and well governed and well understood by the world," International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said at a roundtable teleconference.

"Hong Kong is important not just to China but to the rest of world. We want to retain Hong Kong's (status) as a financial hub," he said, adding that the IMF expected to issue a revised update to its world economic outlook on June 24.

China's parliament has recently approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats and some in the business world fear will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and role as an international financial centre.

Okamoto spoke as hundreds of protesters gathered in Hong Kong's city centre to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies amid fears of renewed unrest over the national security legislation.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed economies around the globe to the verge of deep recession, forcing the IMF to cut its world economic forecasts.

Okamoto said that while the immediate response should be to deploy all necessary tools to protect lives and jobs, policy support needed to shift when countries end lockdown measures imposed to contain the pandemic.

"The reopening of economies...and a return to a growth phase will require different policies. Removing some policy support (may be necessary) because keeping them in place could have more distorting effects," he said, without elaborating.

Asian economies have deployed extraordinary fiscal and monetary measures to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

Some countries with huge overseas borrowing have suffered from massive capital outflows in March, though market volatility has subsided since then.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pCALIFORNIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : U.S.-United Kingdom Trade Discussions Feature First-Ever Virtual Negotiations
PU
12:06pLondon stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
12:02pFCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service
RE
11:47aEU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest
RE
11:39aIMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub
RE
11:38aEU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest
RE
11:38aDEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR ZHANG SPEECH : Climate Change: From Awareness to Action sitecoreitem
PU
11:23aICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : Beyond biomass? Alternative fuels from renewable electricity and carbon recycling
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group