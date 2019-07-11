Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF job? Ask me later, says Bank of England's Carney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:10am EDT
Annual Mansion House dinner in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney tried to bat away questions about whether he wants to succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, saying it was too soon to talk about it.

Carney is due to stand down as BoE governor at the end of January 2020 and is widely considered a potential candidate to replace Lagarde who has been nominated to run the European Central Bank (ECB).

"I think we need to respect the process here," Carney told reporters, noting Lagarde had to be formally confirmed as ECB president before the IMF launched its own search for its next managing director.

"There'll come a time when that process launches and that's probably the right time to answer that question," he said.

On Tuesday, France's finance ministry denied a media report that France and Germany had struck an agreement to back Carney to run the IMF.

The job is typically held by a European. Carney, 54, is Canadian by birth but also holds British and Irish passports.

Speaking at a news conference after the publication of the BoE's latest Financial Stability Report, he said he was committed to steering Britain's economy as its Brexit deadline on Oct. 31 approaches and to leading the BoE as it searches for a new governor.

"There's a few orderly transitions and one of them is an orderly (Brexit) transition through Oct. 31 and an orderly transition to my successor and of course I'll make sure that that is the case," Carney said when asked if he might be the IMF's next head.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Huw Jones and Costas Pitas; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20aOpenClose and Vice Capital Markets Integrate for Enhanced Hedging Automation
SE
07:20aTreadstone 71 Releases Cyber Intelligence and CounterIntelligence Training Roadmap for Threat Analysts
SE
07:18aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : 2022-Season Pricing Available, 11/7/2019
PU
07:17aBank of England's Carney speaks on Brexit, IMF job
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aBOE'S CARNEY : UK needs to stay open to avoid financing trouble
RE
07:14aSouth Africa's manufacturing up 1% y/y in May
RE
07:13aOPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil at six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
2AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
3KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About