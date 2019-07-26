Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Lagarde attends the Women's Forum Americas in Mexico City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board adopted an "open, merit-based and transparent" process to select a new leader to replace Christine Lagarde, with the aim of choosing a candidate by Oct. 4.

The IMF's board in a statement made no mention of specific potential candidates, but said its next leader could come from any of its member countries and should have a "distinguished record" in senior-level economic policymaking.

The successful candidate also will have the management and diplomatic skills needed to run a large global organization, the board said.

Lagarde will replace European Central Bank Chairman Mario Draghi in November. On Thursday he ruled himself out as a candidate to lead the IMF.

In Brussels, a French official said European Union governments were working to choose a single candidate from a field that has grown to five with the addition of World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian national and former EU senior official.

The others under discussion are Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch former head of euro zone finance ministers; Nadia Calvino, the Spanish economy minister; Mario Centeno, the Portuguese chairman of euro zone finance ministers; Olli Rehn, the Finnish central bank governor, the official said.

Since its founding at the end of World War Two, the IMF has been led by a European, and analysts say the tradition is likely to continue this time around, given apparent U.S. support for a European candidate

The European selection debate is being coordinated by France, whose finance minister Bruno Le Maire had said he was aiming for a decision on a European candidate by the end of July.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, a Canadian with Irish and British passports, had appeared to be out of the running at a G7 finance meeting last week in France..

CONSENSUS DECISION

The board said that similar to other recent leadership selection rounds, it aims to reach a decision by consensus, and nominations may be made by any fund governors or executive director. The nomination period runs from July 29 to Sept. 6.

The IMF board said if more than three candidates were nominated, it would narrow the field to three shortlisted candidates based on their relative support on the board and will make their names public.

In describing qualifications for the next IMF leader, the board said: "(S)he will have a proven understanding of the Fund and the policy challenges facing the Fund’s diverse global membership. (S)he will have a firm commitment to, and an appreciation of, multilateral cooperation and will have a demonstrated capacity to be objective and impartial. (S)he will also be an effective communicator."

Choosing a candidate by Oct. 4 would allow the fund to present its new leader at the IMF and World Bank 2019 annual meetings, scheduled for Oct. 14-20 in Washington.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang and Susan Thomas)

By David Lawder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD 1.29% 12.61 End-of-day quote.38.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies
PU
02:40pTrump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status
RE
02:35pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : July 22-26
PU
02:31pU.S. bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for 82 foreign banks
RE
02:22pBrazil's courtship of U.S. need not worry China - foreign minister
RE
02:20pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Monthly Economic and Financial Development, June 2019
PU
02:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data, upbeat earnings
RE
02:17pIMF launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader
RE
02:12pSprint, T-Mobile win U.S. antitrust approval for $26 billion merger
RE
02:10pWorld Bank's Georgieva added to EU list of candidates to lead IMF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group