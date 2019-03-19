Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF mission to visit Tunisia next week to discuss fifth review of loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:46am EDT
The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

TUNIS (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission will visit Tunisia on March 27 to discuss the fifth review of a loan programme with the country, Minister of Economic Reform Tawfik Rajhi said on Tuesday.

The visit comes two months after the government raised the wages of about 670,000 public employees, a decision the IMF had discouraged in order to cut Tunisia's budget deficit.

"The IMF mission will visit Tunisia from March 27 to April 9 for discussions on the fifth review of the loan program," Rajhi told Reuters.

Tunisia struck a deal struck with the IMF in December 2016 for a loan program worth around $2.8 billion to overhaul its ailing economy. It included steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services, but progress has been slow.

Tunisia has so far received $ 1.4 billion of the total loan.

The North African country has been hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success because protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 without triggering violent upheaval, as happened in Syria and Libya.

But since 2011, nine cabinets have failed to resolve Tunisia’s economic problems, which include high inflation and unemployment, and impatience is rising among lenders like the IMF, which have kept the country afloat.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aPolish wages rise 7.6 percent year on year in February, above forecast
RE
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aSouth Africa's power cuts end date not yet known -minister Gordhan
RE
05:14aSoutheast Asia's Grab makes deeper push into consumer credit, lending
RE
05:04aEU Court says Italy's Tercas bank rescue was legal, overturns Commission rejection
RE
05:01aZimbabwe seeks to raise $350 million selling shares in state firms
RE
04:50aBREXIT : the effects on Swedish operators
PU
04:46aIMF mission to visit Tunisia next week to discuss fifth review of loan
RE
04:38aYen benefits as dollar faces expectations for an accommodative Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2SEMAPA : SEMAPA : Annual General Meeting
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
4LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
5BLACKROCK INC : Standard Life Aberdeen wins $133 billion Lloyds mandate dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.