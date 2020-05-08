Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 07:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity

By Andrea Shalal

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday signaled a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts, and warned the United States and China against rekindling a trade war that could weaken a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, told an online event hosted by the European University Institute that recent economic data for many countries was coming in below the fund's already pessimistic forecast for a 3% contraction in 2020.

"With no immediate medical solutions, more adverse scenarios might unfortunately materialize for some economies," Georgieva said. "It is the unknown about the behavior of this virus that is clouding the horizon for projections."

The IMF's April projection for a 3% contraction the global economy would mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The IMF forecast a partial rebound would follow in 2021, but warned that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic.

The U.S. economy - the largest in the world - has been particularly hard hit by widespread shutdowns aimed at containing the spread of the virus. U.S. government data on Friday showed the unemployment rate surging to 14.7% last month. The White House said joblessness could hit 20% in May.

President Donald Trump has threatened to punish China for its handling of the virus by imposing new tariffs, and on Friday suggested he could end a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials on Friday said they would press ahead with implementing the initial trade deal, but some observers say China's promised purchases of U.S. goods are running far behind the pace needed to meet the first-year goal of a $77 billion (62 billion pounds) increase over 2017 levels.

On Friday, Georgieva warned that a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for a global recovery at a critical juncture.

Asked how concerned she was that rising U.S.-China tensions could jeopardize the global economy, Georgieva said, "It is hugely important for us to resist what may be a natural tendency to retreat behind our borders."

Reigniting world trade was critical to ensuring a global economic recovery, she said. "Otherwise," she said, "costs go up, incomes go down, and we will be in a less secure world."

Georgieva said the IMF had already provided emergency funding to 50 of the 103 countries that had requested aid. Poor countries remained at high risk given a sharp drop in remittances and falling commodity prices, even if mortality rates from the virus were lower than in some richer countries.

The IMF's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday that the situation had worsened since March when the IMF projected that emerging markets and developing countries would need $2.5 trillion in external financing to manage the health and economic crisis.

"This crisis is likely to last longer," she said. "And so the needs will go up, even above that number."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : approves three draft regulations of the minister on the implementation of COVID-19 support measures
PU
08:29pThe government will support employees of the oil shale industry
PU
08:29pRatas discussed with the President of the European Commission the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the new EU budget
PU
08:13pU.S. SMALL BUSINESS RESCUE PROGRAM IGNORED CONGRESS : watchdog
RE
08:10pTrump, Saudi king reaffirm defense ties amid tensions
RE
07:54pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce
PU
07:38pIMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism
RE
07:22pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
07:09pSMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE PUSHES FOR USPS REFORM, NOT A BAILOUT : Q2 Financials Show Massive Losses
PU
06:49pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Senators Secure Funding for Fishermen and Seafood Processors in Smaller States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional V..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
3TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : Axiom Medical Partners with Tyson Foods to Provide Enhanced Healthcare Suppo..
4COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD. : COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : Issues 10,000,002 Common Shares upon the Conversi..
5XP LOSS ALERT, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages XP Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Prior to May 20 Deadl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group