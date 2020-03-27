Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 02:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity

Countries around the world must respond with a "very massive deployment" of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters on Friday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was particularly concerned about emerging markets and developing countries who had seen $83 billion in capital outflows, adding that they need upwards of $2.5 trillion in financial resources to recover from virus-related disruptions.

IMF member countries had encouraged the Fund to focus its efforts on steps that could be done quickly, including a doubling of emergency financing to $100 billion and creation of a new short-term liquidity facility, she said in an interview.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pECB tells banks to skip dividends, buybacks until October
RE
02:17pBANK OF AMERICA CAPITAL LEVELS ALLOW OPERATIONAL FOCUS DURING CRISIS : Ceo
RE
02:17pIMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending
RE
02:12pIMF approves changes to enable debt service relief for poorest countries
RE
02:11pGlobal oil refiners shut down as coronavirus destroys demand
RE
01:55pBanks must use judgment on loan losses from coronavirus - global accounting body
RE
01:55pA U.S. recession? Probably. Depression? Only if the virus is untamed
RE
01:54pUK watchdog asks bankers why can't they stay at home
RE
01:52pWall St. to snap record three-day surge as virus threat intensifies
RE
01:48pDUTCH PM : north, south divide in EU coronavirus response can be bridged
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group