IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was particularly concerned about emerging markets and developing countries who had seen $83 billion in capital outflows, adding that they need upwards of $2.5 trillion in financial resources to recover from virus-related disruptions.

IMF member countries had encouraged the Fund to focus its efforts on steps that could be done quickly, including a doubling of emergency financing to $100 billion and creation of a new short-term liquidity facility, she said in an interview.

