Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF's Gopinath says U.S. monetary policy being accommodative and data driven

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

(Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Friday that U.S. monetary policy is being accommodative and data driven.

"U.S. monetary policy is being accommodative and it is being data driven", Gopinath told CNBC in an interview when asked if U.S. monetary policy is "too tight".

"If you look at the U.S. economy, if you look at the unemployment rate, if you look at consumer spending, they are quite healthy. So it would not be right to say it is too tight at this point".

She also added that recent developments surrounding the U.S.-China trade tensions are a matter of concern.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:48pOP-ED : Every G7 country should have a feminist foreign policy
PU
12:42pServices Activity Rebounds in August -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
12:40pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:39pQualcomm wins a pause in enforcement of FTC ruling
RE
12:36pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- Update
DJ
12:26pChina to impose extra tariffs on U.S. soy, beef and pork
RE
12:26pOil dragged into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
RE
12:24pPowell stops short of committing to rate cuts, and Trump fumes
RE
12:24pIMF's Gopinath says U.S. monetary policy being accommodative and data driven
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
5China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group