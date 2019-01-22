IMF's Lagarde: Fed tightening won't be as accelerated as anticipated earlier - CNBC
01/22/2019 | 10:46am EST
(Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening policy will not be as accelerated as anticipated earlier, adding that the Fed's patient attitude is positive for growth.
Commenting on the U.S. government shutdown, she said that a prolonged shutdown is "not a good thing".
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)