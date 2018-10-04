Log in
IMF's Lagarde - Japan's fiscal, monetary policy are stretched

10/04/2018 | 11:40am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's fiscal and monetary policy are "stretched," leaving little room to reply to sudden economic shocks, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Lagarde, who spoke after the IMF's "Article 4" annual consultations, said Japan still has not put public debt on a sustainable path.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kim Coghill)

