IMF's Lagarde says West Bank, Gaza growth must be focussed on jobs

"One of the really good aspects of the plan ... is that it identifies some of the sectors, some of the industrial and economic sectors, that will be conducive to jobs," said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde.

"It cannot be any kind of growth in the West Bank and Gaza, it needs to be job intensive," she added, citing agriculture, tourism and construction as sectors that "will absorb a lot of labour".

(Fixes typo in media identification slug)

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Davide Barbuscia and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)