Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF's Lagarde says West Bank, Gaza growth must be focussed on jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Lagarde attends the Women's Forum Americas in Mexico City

MANAMA (Reuters) - Growth in the West bank and Gaza has to be focussed on creating jobs, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, as she discussed the Trump administration's $50 billion economic plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"One of the really good aspects of the plan ... is that it identifies some of the sectors, some of the industrial and economic sectors, that will be conducive to jobs," said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde.

"It cannot be any kind of growth in the West Bank and Gaza, it needs to be job intensive," she added, citing agriculture, tourism and construction as sectors that "will absorb a lot of labour".

(Fixes typo in media identification slug)

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Davide Barbuscia and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aItaly government infighting could delay meeting on deficit - paper
RE
03:26aRyanair seeks to limit UK share holding with buyback amendment
RE
03:20aNearly a year after currency crisis, unemployed Turks still 'can't dream'
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aIMF's Lagarde says West Bank, Gaza growth must be focussed on jobs
RE
03:12aENFORCEMENT ACTION : J.P. Morgan Administration Services (Ireland) Limited reprimanded and fined 1,600,000 by the Central Bank of Ireland for regulatory breaches relating to the outsourcing of fund administration activities
PU
03:04aFrench Consumer Confidence at Highest in Over a Year
DJ
02:57aJapan tax revenue hit record in FY2018/19, exceeding bubble era - government sources
RE
02:54aZimbabwe's Mnangagwa talks up currency reform but business wary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
2APPLE : Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : American Tech Companies Find Ways Around Huawei Ban
4AM Group (01849) closes at HK$0.54 on grey market
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About