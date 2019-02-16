Log in
IMF's Lagarde urges deeper structural reforms in Ukraine

02/16/2019 | 01:02pm EST
Munich Security Conference in Munich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged Ukraine to forge ahead with deeper structural reforms needed to achieve stronger economic growth.

Lagarde made the comments in a statement issued after meeting with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in Munich, Germany.

The IMF approved a new $3.9 billion (£3 billion) stand-by aid agreement for Ukraine in December to help maintain stability.

"I highlighted the urgency for Ukraine to safeguard the gains made in restoring macroeconomic stability and to press ahead with the deeper structural reforms needed to achieve stronger economic growth and improve people's living standards in a sustainable manner," said Lagarde.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

