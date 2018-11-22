IMF says to help Mozambique conduct corruption analysis

Mozambique admitted in 2016 to $1.4 billion of previously undisclosed loans, prompting the IMF to cut off support and triggering a currency collapse and debt default.

The IMF said on Wednesday that future agreements with holders of previously undisclosed debts should be consistent with returning Mozambique's debt position to a sustainable path.

It added that it forecasts Mozambique's economy will grow by between 4 percent and 4.7 percent next year.

