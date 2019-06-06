Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF sees euro as undervalued, ECB policy support necessary -document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 10:21am BST
Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund believes the European Central Bank must maintain supportive monetary policy, an EU document seen by Reuters showed, anticipating the content of a report the IMF will present to euro zone finance ministers next week.

The fund also intends to repeat its calls for Germany and other euro zone surplus countries to increase spending, while pushing Italy and other high-debt states to create more fiscal space by implementing structural reforms, the document said.

Those moves would help strengthen the euro exchange rate, which the IMF sees as slightly undervalued, the document said.

Later on Thursday, the ECB is expected to announce new measures to help the ailing euro zone economy and may even set the stage for more action later this year.

The IMF will present its annual report on the 19-country euro zone to the bloc's finance ministers at a meeting next week in Luxembourg, but the main issues of the report have been already discussed with euro zone representatives this week.

The IMF will say that "monetary policy accommodation by the ECB remains necessary," said the document which summarises the content of the Fund's report.

The IMF will also recommend that "countries with ample fiscal space should use it to boost potential growth" -- seen as a reference to Germany, which maintains a large trade surplus.

On the other hand, euro zone countries with high debt, like Italy, "should create more fiscal space", the document said.

These moves are expected to favour internal and external rebalancing which the IMF considers useful as its staff "still see a small undervaluation of the euro exchange rate," the document said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aRich economies must heed policy impact on emerging nations - Carney
RE
10:36aKenyan shilling seen stable as Central bank governor term extended
RE
10:35aInvestment bank environment still very fragile says UBS
RE
10:33aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's Dash advances as the mobile wallet for all modes of public transport
PU
10:32aConsumers, investment, trade boost euro zone at start of 2019
RE
10:30aBOJ's Kuroda warns of potential dangers from excessive credit growth
RE
10:28aBOJ's Kuroda warns of potential dangers from excessive credit growth
RE
10:23aSouth African current account deficit widens in Q1
RE
10:21aIMF sees euro as undervalued, ECB policy support necessary -document
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : Weapon of choice? China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in ..
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
4LEGAL & GENERAL : LEGAL & GENERAL : announces largest UK bulk annuity with Rolls-Royce UK Pension Fund
5CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About