"A strong international trading system with well-enforced rules addressing current and future challenges would support global growth," the IMFC said in its communique.

"We recognise the need to resolve trade tensions and support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization to improve its functioning," it said.

The IMFC said policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk also were risks to the economic outlook.

