Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:25pm EDT
The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund board said on Friday it would ship $5.4 billion (£4.3 billion) in cash to Argentina after approving a fourth review of a standby credit deal with the crisis-stricken South American nation.

The latest instalment is part of a $57 billion IMF financing agreement approved last year that included unpopular spending cuts that have hammered households and businesses already struggling with recession and high inflation.

"The Argentine authorities continue to show a strong commitment to their economic policy programme, meeting all the applicable targets under the Fund-supported programme," the IMF said in a statement.

The fresh cash could help embattled President Mauricio Macri as he seeks to calm markets and boost investor confidence ahead of the first round of presidential elections in October, in which Macri is seeking a second term.

The government says the outlook for Latin America's No. 3 economy is improving. Earlier on Friday, officials said Argentina had posted a surplus of $710.9 million in the first half of 2019, surpassing a key benchmark set by the IMF.

"While it has taken time, these policy efforts are starting to bear fruit," the Fund said in the statement. "Financial markets have stabilized, the fiscal and external positions are improving, and the economy is beginning a gradual recovery from last year´s recession. The Fund is strongly supportive of these important policy efforts."

Macri´s government has said it expects inflation to end this year under 40.3%. The rate over the 12 months through May clocked at 57%.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Hernan Nessi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pIMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal
RE
07:53pJapan sets up working group on impact of Facebook's Libra ahead of G7
RE
07:00pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Roberts praises former UMWA president during bridge dedication
PU
06:25pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : News Release - National Energy Board approves the Enbridge Line 5 St. Clair River Replacement Project
PU
06:25pANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTION SERVICE : APHIS Provides Update on Detection of Genetically Engineered (GE) Wheat
PU
06:15pCITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
PU
06:13pVolkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
RE
06:05pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Bipartisan Leadership of Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Condemn Turkey S-400 Acquisition
PU
06:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Files and Settles Enforcement Actions Against Two Futures Commission Merchants and an Introducing Broker Arising from Unauthorized Trading and Improper Bunched Orders
PU
06:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Vision Financial Markets LLC to Pay a $200,000 Penalty to Settle Charges that It Failed To Supervise Its Employees
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4UR-ENERGY INC. : UR ENERGY : July 12, 2019 There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Se..
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About