Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF urges 'equity-like' gov't support for virus-hit firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:36pm EDT

By Leika Kihara

International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from one focused on loans as the coronavirus pandemic inflicts prolonged damage on companies.

Gopinath said the massive scale of the shock meant more firms will become insolvent as they suffer lower revenues for many months.

Government support in the form of loans would saddle such companies with huge debt, which would serve like a tax that makes it difficult for them to emerge from the crisis, she said.

"Because there's a bigger insolvency issue here, government support would have to shift more towards being equity-like as opposed to debt-like. Otherwise, you would end up with a lot of firms that exit this crisis with a huge amount of debt over-hang," she said.

"If the lending takes form more like equity ... then that's less onus on the firms. That will make it easier for firms to recover from the crisis," Gopinath said in a webinar co-hosted by the IMF and the University of Tokyo on Friday.

She did not elaborate on how such financing support would work. During its domestic banking crisis in the late 1990s, Japan injected capital into firms via schemes where state-affiliated bodies bought preferred shares issued by these firms.

Gopinath said any recovery of the global economy will be "highly uneven and highly uncertain," urging countries to continue deploying aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to support their economies.

While food price inflation has risen in some countries, overall consumer inflation will likely stay low in most parts of the world because job losses will curb wages, Gopinath said.

"We have more concerns of inflation going too low, rather than inflation going too high," she said.

The IMF views the current recession as the worst since the 1930s Great Depression. In its latest projections made in June, it expects 2020 global output to shrink by 4.9%, compared with a 3.0% contraction predicted in April.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aPandemic, China Trade Deal Fuel Farmer Doubts
PU
12:41aIPA INDONESIAN PETROLEUM ASSOCIATION : News Vol. 5 Tahun 2020
PU
12:26aBSP Rediscount Rates for July 2020 and Loan Availments as of June 2020
PU
12:20aChina Bohai Bank raises $1.78 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
12:16aJapan's economy to shrink at fastest pace in decades this fiscal year due to pandemic - Reuters Poll
RE
12:16aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : President, Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury Discuss Support for COVID-19 Response
PU
12:16aJSC GAZPROM NEFTEKHIM SALAVAT : Growing output
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/09Oil falls, heads for weekly decline as virus cases hit record
RE
07/09IMF urges 'equity-like' government support for virus-hit firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Fast Retailing cuts outlook on pandemic woes despite Uniqlo June rebound
3MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
4Genial Technology Launches GenialAI OCR to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
5MHK LONG -TERM INVESTOR ALERT: Johnson Fistel Continues to Investigate Mohawk Industries; Should Management..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group