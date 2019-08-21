Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IMF warns against currency interventions to improve trade balance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is seen during a news conference in Santiago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned against governments trying to weaken their currencies through monetary easing or market interventions, arguing in a blog post that this would hurt the functioning of the international monetary system and make all nations worse off.

The post, which comes as global central bankers are gathering this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said that policy proposals to use monetary easing and direct purchases of other countries' currencies are unlikely to work.

"One should not put too much stock in the view that easing monetary policy can weaken a country's currency enough to bring a lasting improvement in its trade balance through expenditure switching. Monetary policy alone is unlikely to induce the large and persistent devaluations that are needed to bring that result," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and IMF researchers Gustavo Adler and Luis Cubeddu said in the post.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34aFitbit eyes 1 million new users in Singapore health scheme
RE
10:29aTSX gains as energy shares rise on higher oil prices
RE
10:24aIMF warns against currency interventions to improve trade balance
RE
10:23aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Coming to a Store Near You – NFU Scotland Lamb Shelf Watch
PU
10:19aDMG BLOCKCHAIN : Announces commercial launch of forensic software blockseer and walletscore in europe and update on 's forensics division
AQ
10:18aThe Big Picture
10:17aLoonie strengthens as domestic inflation beats estimates
RE
10:14aTarget, Lowe's earnings push Wall Street higher
RE
10:13aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : County Employment and Wages
PU
10:08aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/08/21State Council stresses stabilizing hog production, ensuring pork supply
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group