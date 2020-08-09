IMF willing to redouble Lebanon efforts, subject to reform commitment

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund said on Sunday it was willing to redouble efforts to help
Lebanon after the devastating blast that hit Beirut, but said
all of the country's institutions needed to show willingness to
carry out reforms.
In a statement to an emergency donor conference for Lebanon,
the IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, laid out
reforms expected, including steps to restore the solvency of
public finances and the soundness of the financial system, and
temporary safeguards to avoid continued capital outflows.
Even before the massive explosion that killed 158 people and
destroyed swathes of Beirut on Tuesday, a financial crisis had
led Lebanon to enter negotiations with the IMF in May after it
defaulted on its foreign currency debt. Those talks were put on
hold in the absence of reforms.
“We are ready to redouble our efforts. But we need unity of
purpose in Lebanon — we need all institutions to come together
determined to carry out much needed reforms," Georgieva said.
"Commitment to these reforms will unlock billions of dollars
for the benefit of the Lebanese people. This is the moment for
the country’s policymakers to act decisively. We stand ready to
help," she said.
Georgieva also called on Lebanon to take steps to reduce the
protracted losses in many state-owned enterprises and expand a
social safety net to protect the country's most vulnerable
people.
Lebanon's financial crisis came to a head in October as
capital inflows slowed and protests erupted over corruption and
bad governance.
Sunday's donor conference raised pledges worth nearly 253
million euros ($298 million) for immediate humanitarian relief
after the blast, the French presidency said, adding that those
commitments would not be conditional on political or
institutional reform.
Pledges were also made for longer-term support that would
depend on changes by the authorities.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and David Brunnstrom; Editing
by Leslie Adler)