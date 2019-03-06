IMM : Achieves Record Growth in 2018, Adds 155 New Financial Institutions

Financial institutions nationwide select IMM’s eSignature platform to digitally transform the customer experience and back-office operations

IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, has announced that it added a record number of new clients in 2018; 90 banks and 65 credit unions. According to IMM, this surge is being driven by the demand to deliver a more engaging, enhanced consumer experience on the front-end, while optimizing back-office operations with more streamlined and efficient workflow of processes across the organization. Using IMM’s eSignature and digital transaction technology, financial institutions are able to achieve both of these goals, processing end-to-end digital transactions to deliver modern products and services in a much more efficient, faster environment.

“Across the board, financial institutions are adopting digital processes; they are transforming the customer experience as a whole by shifting away from manual and paper processes,” said Chuck Klein, CEO of IMM. “IMM is vigilant about providing the best eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions on the market today, and we see the demand for digital-based solutions continuing to grow year over year as banks and credit unions adopt electronic processes across the enterprise.”

Additionally, both banks and credit unions indicated IMM’s flexible integration capabilities as a key differentiator and listed it as one of the primary reasons they partnered with the company. IMM has established a strong reputation for delivering seamless interface capabilities with existing business systems such as lending, account opening and ECM/Imaging for archival. These financial institutions are implementing IMM’s technology with their existing business systems to simplify the account opening process, streamline loan originations, lending disclosure delivery and digital loan closings. Since IMM’s solutions automatically index eSigned documents for direct archival into a bank’s Imaging/ECM system, the product is creating a comprehensive, digital transaction lifecycle “end to end” for the institution.

“Digital transaction transformation delivers a significant value to financial institutions; however, it does require a strategic focus and an investment in time to ensure they can reap the full benefits,” Klein, added. “Technology has enabled individuals to be more connected and empowered, Customers and members are now dictating when, where and how they engage with financial institutions and have set the standard for how we need to engage with them. IMM wants to ensure that we stay on the forefront of innovation with our solutions.”

Financial institutions can also add valuable self-service capabilities to easily facilitate account maintenance or service transactions such as address changes, wire transfer requests, or stop payment orders. IMM eSign is now used by more than 900 financial institutions to power millions of eSignatures and digital transactions each month.

