IMM : Achieves Record Growth in 2018, Adds 155 New Financial Institutions

IMM,
the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and Digital
Transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, has
announced that it added a record number of new clients in 2018; 90 banks
and 65 credit unions. According to IMM, this surge is being driven by
the demand to deliver a more engaging, enhanced consumer experience on
the front-end, while optimizing back-office operations with more
streamlined and efficient workflow of processes across the organization.
Using IMM’s eSignature and digital transaction technology, financial
institutions are able to achieve both of these goals, processing
end-to-end digital transactions to deliver modern products and services
in a much more efficient, faster environment.
“Across the board, financial institutions are adopting digital
processes; they are transforming the customer experience as a whole by
shifting away from manual and paper processes,” said Chuck Klein, CEO of
IMM. “IMM is vigilant about providing the best eSignature and Digital
Transaction solutions on the market today, and we see the demand for
digital-based solutions continuing to grow year over year as banks and
credit unions adopt electronic processes across the enterprise.”
Additionally, both banks and credit unions indicated IMM’s flexible
integration capabilities as a key differentiator and listed it as one of
the primary reasons they partnered with the company. IMM has established
a strong reputation for delivering seamless interface capabilities with
existing business systems such as lending, account opening and
ECM/Imaging for archival. These financial institutions are implementing
IMM’s technology with their existing business systems to simplify the
account opening process, streamline loan originations, lending
disclosure delivery and digital loan closings. Since IMM’s solutions
automatically index eSigned documents for direct archival into a bank’s
Imaging/ECM system, the product is creating a comprehensive, digital
transaction lifecycle “end to end” for the institution.
“Digital transaction transformation delivers a significant value to
financial institutions; however, it does require a strategic focus and
an investment in time to ensure they can reap the full benefits,” Klein,
added. “Technology has enabled individuals to be more connected and
empowered, Customers and members are now dictating when, where and how
they engage with financial institutions and have set the standard for
how we need to engage with them. IMM wants to ensure that we stay on the
forefront of innovation with our solutions.”
Financial institutions can also add valuable self-service capabilities
to easily facilitate account maintenance or service transactions such as
address changes, wire transfer requests, or stop payment orders. IMM
eSign is now used by more than 900 financial institutions to power
millions of eSignatures and digital transactions each month.
About IMM
For 23 years, IMM has been the premiere provider of eSignature and
Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial
institutions. Today, more than 900 banks and credit unions use IMM’s
eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the
Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining
back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing
environment. For more information, visit www.immonline.com,
call 1.800.836.4750, or follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
For more information, visit www.immonline.com
or follow @IMMeSign.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005486/en/