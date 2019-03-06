Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMM : Achieves Record Growth in 2018, Adds 155 New Financial Institutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:59am EST

Financial institutions nationwide select IMM’s eSignature platform to digitally transform the customer experience and back-office operations

IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, has announced that it added a record number of new clients in 2018; 90 banks and 65 credit unions. According to IMM, this surge is being driven by the demand to deliver a more engaging, enhanced consumer experience on the front-end, while optimizing back-office operations with more streamlined and efficient workflow of processes across the organization. Using IMM’s eSignature and digital transaction technology, financial institutions are able to achieve both of these goals, processing end-to-end digital transactions to deliver modern products and services in a much more efficient, faster environment.

“Across the board, financial institutions are adopting digital processes; they are transforming the customer experience as a whole by shifting away from manual and paper processes,” said Chuck Klein, CEO of IMM. “IMM is vigilant about providing the best eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions on the market today, and we see the demand for digital-based solutions continuing to grow year over year as banks and credit unions adopt electronic processes across the enterprise.”

Additionally, both banks and credit unions indicated IMM’s flexible integration capabilities as a key differentiator and listed it as one of the primary reasons they partnered with the company. IMM has established a strong reputation for delivering seamless interface capabilities with existing business systems such as lending, account opening and ECM/Imaging for archival. These financial institutions are implementing IMM’s technology with their existing business systems to simplify the account opening process, streamline loan originations, lending disclosure delivery and digital loan closings. Since IMM’s solutions automatically index eSigned documents for direct archival into a bank’s Imaging/ECM system, the product is creating a comprehensive, digital transaction lifecycle “end to end” for the institution.

“Digital transaction transformation delivers a significant value to financial institutions; however, it does require a strategic focus and an investment in time to ensure they can reap the full benefits,” Klein, added. “Technology has enabled individuals to be more connected and empowered, Customers and members are now dictating when, where and how they engage with financial institutions and have set the standard for how we need to engage with them. IMM wants to ensure that we stay on the forefront of innovation with our solutions.”

Financial institutions can also add valuable self-service capabilities to easily facilitate account maintenance or service transactions such as address changes, wire transfer requests, or stop payment orders. IMM eSign is now used by more than 900 financial institutions to power millions of eSignatures and digital transactions each month.

About IMM

For 23 years, IMM has been the premiere provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 900 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment. For more information, visit www.immonline.com, call 1.800.836.4750, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or follow @IMMeSign.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aINTERTEK : UK Transportation Technologies Invests In Expanding Electric Vehicle And Hybrid Powertrain Testing Capabilities
PU
10:12aABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:12aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:12aConsumer Goods Companies Make 'Significant Improvement' in Supporting Healthier Lives, According to New Data
PR
10:11aFIRSTENERGY CORP. : - Potomac Edison to Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Station Pilot Program in Maryland
AQ
10:11aENDEAVOUR MINING : Endeavour reports strong fy-2018 results
AQ
10:11aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : - Sale of Greenfields Exploration Tenements in Colombia
AQ
10:11aWHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - Placement under Listing Rule 7.1 1907049
AQ
10:11aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South has closed a second tranche of its private placement for $546,500
AQ
10:11aPACIFIC RIM COBALT CORP. : - New shallow drilling returns discovery of strong nickel and cobalt mineralization
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpora..
5SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.