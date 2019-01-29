Log in
IMMU PRGO AXGN W: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/29/2019 | 08:08pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Get additional information about IMMU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Class Period: November 8, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Get additional information about PRGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018

Get additional information about AXGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/axogen-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Get additional information about W: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
