IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IMMU), if they purchased the Company's shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



What You May Do

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Immunomedics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com reported in an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach” that “the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations-including its handling of a data integrity breach-observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” Then, on December 20, 2018, Favus Institutional Research issued a report further detailing the breach.

On this news, the price of Immunomedics’ shares plummeted.

The case is Odeh v. Immunomedics, Inc. et al., No. 2:18-cv-17645.

