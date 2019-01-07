IMPAQ LLC : Launches ASCEND

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IMPAQ LLC announced the launch of ASCEND, a technology company that delivers data products and information resources to help communities of interest create and disseminate knowledge.

As data proliferates, individuals, researchers, and organizations require innovative ways to collect, share, and distribute a body of knowledge in a dynamic, collaborative manner. The ASCEND product suite is a collection of innovative tools and platforms that create interactive knowledge networks that transform data to better understand the interrelated and interdependent aspects of life.

"We are excited by the possibilities of linking human data in ways that help improve quality of life," said IMPAQ CEO Avi Benus. "Our innovative platforms bring together real-world evidence, improve insight into that data, and enhance the ability for shared learning."

At launch, the ASCEND product suite includes:

ASCEND Knowledge Interaction Tools ™ enable users to create a knowledge network, which can assess participant needs, share best practices and resources, facilitate collaboration, and exchange innovative solutions.

™ enable users to create a knowledge network, which can assess participant needs, share best practices and resources, facilitate collaboration, and exchange innovative solutions. ASCEND Intelligence Platform ™ combines public and proprietary datasets into real-world evidence (RWE) to allow decision makers to understand trends and behavior patterns in order to create actionable insights.

™ combines public and proprietary datasets into real-world evidence (RWE) to allow decision makers to understand trends and behavior patterns in order to create actionable insights. ASCEND Hybrid Open Source Technologies™ provide a secure, cloud-based, user-friendly access point for data entry, computing and analytics, collaboration, and shared learning.

Building on existing IMPAQ client relationships, ASCEND will initially deliver solutions to government contractors in health and workforce development, life science organizations, and medical specialty groups.

ASCEND will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary spearheaded by industry veterans Stephen Coy, Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer; Martha Kelly, Chief Product Officer; and Jeff Elcik, Chief Technology Officer.

About IMPAQ

IMPAQ LLC is the holding company for IMPAQ International, a public policy research and analytics firm; Maher & Maher, a leading talent development and learning solutions provider; and ASCEND, a technology company that delivers data products and information resources to help communities of interest create and disseminate knowledge.

Together, these organizations help public and private sector organizations promote, understand, and scale their programs and policies through data, research, implementation assistance, technology, and communication solutions.

SOURCE IMPAQ LLC