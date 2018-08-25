Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMPINJ LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action; Important Deadline – PI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) from May 7, 2018 through August 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Impinj investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Impinj class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1394.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Impinj had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) Impinj lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1394.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

  Laurence Rosen, Esq.
  Phillip Kim, Esq.
  Zachary Halper, Esq.
  The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
  275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
  New York, NY  10016
  Tel: (212) 686-1060
  Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
  Fax: (212) 202-3827
  lrosen@rosenlegal.com
  pkim@rosenlegal.com
  zhalper@rosenlegal.com
  www.rosenlegal.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo draws another blank as Juventus beats Lazio 2-0
AQ
08:15pSTATE BANK OF INDIA : Terrorists attack CRPF patrol party in Srinagar
AQ
08:12pU.S. softens its demand for NAFTA 'sunset clause' -Mexican official
RE
08:12pSS LAZIO : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio 2-0, match report
PU
08:05pKELLOGG : Hits & Misses
AQ
07:46pCOMSCORE : 'Crazy Rich Asians' draws immigrant parents to the movies
AQ
07:39pTEXAS ROADHOUSE : 15-mile Bays Mountain Trail Race scheduled for Sept. 15
AQ
07:34pNEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
GL
07:27pTELKOM SOC : Icasa plans to penalise Telkom
AQ
07:21pALFA LAVAL : MILITARY $996,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Alfa Laval
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk calls off plan to take Tesla private
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
5Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.