IMPO Shoes is Proud to Announce Its Sponsorship of Pinnacle Peak Pictures’ New Adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women in Theaters September 28

IMPO Shoes, a world leader in women’s fashion stretch sandals, dress shoes, and boots, featuring fashion-forward style paired with comfort and perfect fit, today announced its sponsorship support of Pinnacle Peak Pictures’ 21st century interpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s 150-year-old classic, Little Women, to premiere in theaters on September 28. www.littlewomenthemovie.com.

Celebrating The Journey of Women Everywhere (Graphic: Business Wire)

“IMPO Shoes celebrates Little Women and the journey of women everywhere,” said Jim Maloney, IMPO’s Vice President of Marketing, and Global Production. “It was clear to us that Pinnacle Peak Pictures’ interpretation of Little Women represents the transcendence of today’s young women in their coming of age experience. We saw a wholesome family movie that is both forward thinking, and caring about what matters most today to mothers and daughters. We felt a unique synergy with this film. IMPO seeks to offer something more than just trend leading fashion, we are driven to deliver improved fit and comfort with our shoes. We want women everywhere to feel as comfortable, confident and individual in their shoes as they feel in their own skin.”

IMPO has been on its own journey since it first opened for business 50 years ago. In the late 60s, the company had its humble start by importing a few Danish clogs from a wooden shoe factory in Denmark and quickly grew to become the largest importer of clogs in the United States during the 70s.

Over the years, the company evolved and has produced all types of footwear, from the infamous macramé sandals of the 1970s, to fashion kidskin, snakeskin and eel skin footwear in the 1980s, to becoming a leader in fashion dress sandals, shoes and boots with a focus on stretch for comfort and fit.

Today IMPO is a world-class trendsetting footwear company designing and producing women’s dress sandals, shoes and boots for major retailers, independents and footwear companies internationally. www.impo.com.

“Pinnacle Peak Pictures’ passion to deliver fresh, unique, family-friendly entertainment is a significant goal for our studio. We feel that our mission and desire is off to a great start in our interpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women,” said Steve Fedyski, Chief Operating Officer, Pinnacle Peak Pictures/Pure Flix Entertainment. “We are honored to have IMPO Shoes as our sponsor. It is clear that we share a conviction that women everywhere need to be celebrated, respected and honored for their individualism, personal self-expression, motivation, work and success. We hope our modern interpretation captures today’s mother-daughter and sister relationships accentuated by the journey of a young woman’s coming of age.”

About IMPO

IMPO International/IMPO Shoes is a Santa Maria, California-based, trendsetting women’s footwear company with a commitment to making its shoes as comfortable and easy to wear as they are stylish. Our innovative stretch details and new memory foam insoles add comfort and improve fit dramatically.

Website: www.impo.com

About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is an Arizona-based film company bringing inspirational movies to theaters across North America. The first film to be released by Pinnacle Peak is Little Women, a modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.

Discover more at http://pinnaclepeakpictures.com.

