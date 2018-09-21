IMPO Shoes is Proud to Announce Its Sponsorship of Pinnacle Peak Pictures’ New Adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women in Theaters September 28

IMPO International, a world leader in trendsetting stretch footwear for
women, is the first ever high fashion footwear company to sponsor a
historically significant theatrical movie release. Little Women
will premiere in US theaters on September 28, 2018.
IMPO Shoes, a world leader in women’s fashion stretch sandals, dress
shoes, and boots, featuring fashion-forward style paired with comfort
and perfect fit, today announced its sponsorship support of Pinnacle
Peak Pictures’ 21st century interpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s
150-year-old classic, Little Women, to premiere in theaters on
September 28. www.littlewomenthemovie.com.
“IMPO Shoes celebrates Little Women and the journey of women
everywhere,” said Jim Maloney, IMPO’s Vice President of Marketing, and
Global Production. “It was clear to us that Pinnacle Peak Pictures’
interpretation of Little Women represents the transcendence of
today’s young women in their coming of age experience. We saw a
wholesome family movie that is both forward thinking, and caring about
what matters most today to mothers and daughters. We felt a unique
synergy with this film. IMPO seeks to offer something more than just
trend leading fashion, we are driven to deliver improved fit and comfort
with our shoes. We want women everywhere to feel as comfortable,
confident and individual in their shoes as they feel in their own skin.”
IMPO has been on its own journey since it first opened for business 50
years ago. In the late 60s, the company had its humble start by
importing a few Danish clogs from a wooden shoe factory in Denmark and
quickly grew to become the largest importer of clogs in the United
States during the 70s.
Over the years, the company evolved and has produced all types of
footwear, from the infamous macramé sandals of the 1970s, to fashion
kidskin, snakeskin and eel skin footwear in the 1980s, to becoming a
leader in fashion dress sandals, shoes and boots with a focus on stretch
for comfort and fit.
Today IMPO is a world-class trendsetting footwear company designing and
producing women’s dress sandals, shoes and boots for major retailers,
independents and footwear companies internationally. www.impo.com.
“Pinnacle Peak Pictures’ passion to deliver fresh, unique,
family-friendly entertainment is a significant goal for our studio. We
feel that our mission and desire is off to a great start in our
interpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women,” said Steve
Fedyski, Chief Operating Officer, Pinnacle Peak Pictures/Pure Flix
Entertainment. “We are honored to have IMPO Shoes as our sponsor. It is
clear that we share a conviction that women everywhere need to be
celebrated, respected and honored for their individualism, personal
self-expression, motivation, work and success. We hope our modern
interpretation captures today’s mother-daughter and sister relationships
accentuated by the journey of a young woman’s coming of age.”
About IMPO
IMPO International/IMPO Shoes is a Santa Maria, California-based,
trendsetting women’s footwear company with a commitment to making its
shoes as comfortable and easy to wear as they are stylish. Our
innovative stretch details and new memory foam insoles add comfort and
improve fit dramatically.
About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:
Pinnacle Peak Pictures is an Arizona-based film company
bringing inspirational movies to theaters across North America. The
first film to be released by Pinnacle Peak is Little Women, a
modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.
