Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. ("Nevro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NVRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/510945/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 22, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nevro developed its Senza I and II systems using proprietary and confidential trade secrets along with stolen documents fraudulently obtained from competitors. Based on this, the Company's Senza I and II systems were neither "proprietary" nor "novel." Nevro's business practices made it vulnerable to legal and regulatory actions, and its sales growth was not sustainable. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements about its business, operations, and future prospects were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nevro, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:06pLEAP THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
PR
10:06pAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10:06pMedigus Ltd Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
10:06pVIRTUSA : to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
BU
10:06pNational Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference
GL
10:06pALPHA BANK SA : Alpha Bank AE Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
10:06pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
BU
10:05pCARNIVAL : Holland America Line Makes Caribbean Air Credit Offer for Canadian Residents Through End of September 2018
AQ
10:05pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD : PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
10:05pGlobal Smart Glass Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.