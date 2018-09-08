IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Philip Morris
International Inc. ("Philip Morris" or the "Company") (NYSE: PM)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2018
and April 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to
contact the firm before November 5, 2018.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Philip Morris was suffering a more serious
decline in cigarette and e-cigarette sales during the first quarter of
2018 than the Company had led investors to believe. In fact, the
Company’s sales initiatives, once considered promising, had stalled.
Philip Morris was actually facing significant challenges in key markets.
Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements about its business
operations and prospects were false and materially misleading throughout
the class period. When the market learned the truth about Philip Morris,
investors suffered damages.
