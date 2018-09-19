Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:58pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 24, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Ampio failed to disclose that the FDA would find the Company’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled. Ampio had not sufficiently completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampion. Based on these facts, the company’s statements were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ampio, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:13pROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS : RME joins the Kidney March
PU
07:13pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Justin Timberlake Set To Kick Off The Fall/Winter Leg Of His Successful "Man Of The Woods Tour" Starting 9/19 In Lexington, KY
PU
07:13pITALEAF : TerniEnergia signed an agreement with REI III for the enhancement of photovoltaic assets
PU
07:13pCARNIVAL : Seabourn to Return to Alaska & British Columbia for Summer 2019 Offering Guests an Unparalleled Immersion in the Great Land
PU
07:13pBUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. : Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution
AQ
07:12pWATCH : Mickey turns 90, Samsung, Disney celebrate
AQ
07:11pMUST READ : Alexi Lubomirski on Photographing the Royal Wedding, Shayne Oliver Unveils Capsule Collection With Colmar
AQ
07:09pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit
BU
07:08pWESTJET AIRLINES : MEDIA ADVISORY - WestJet to present at the 2018 CIBC 17th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
PU
07:08pBEST BUY : Real estate VP reflects on 40 years at Best Buy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.