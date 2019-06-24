Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/24/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BUD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 20, 2019.       

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Anheuser-Busch’s cost-cutting measures had been implemented to the greatest extent possible. At the same time, key emerging markets suffered from currency devaluation and cost inflation, negatively impacting the Company’s margins. In a variety of key markets, the Company suffered from lower growth than expected. In fact, Anheuser-Busch would not be able to maintain its current dividend while still meeting deleveraging targets, and it was at risk of a credit downgrade. The Company filed false and misleading disclosures to the SEC including on liquidity and working capital, and risk factors the Company was experiencing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Anheuser-Busch, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
