IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/11/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. ("Nevro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NVRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 22, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nevro developed its Senza I and II systems using proprietary and confidential trade secrets along with stolen documents fraudulently obtained from competitors. Based on this, the Company's Senza I and II systems were neither "proprietary" nor "novel." Nevro's business practices made it vulnerable to legal and regulatory actions, and its sales growth was not sustainable. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements about its business, operations, and future prospects were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nevro, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/511746/IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Nevro-Corp-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
