Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMPULSE GROUP Spearheads LBGTQIA+ COVID-19 Relief with Drag Phenom Jan's Soaring ‘Rise Up' Music Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:58pm EDT

New music video by Jan Sport (‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) released earlier today benefits Stonewall Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts for LGBTQIA+ communities in New York

Impulse Group, an AHF affinity group that engages, supports and connects gay men globally, produced the music video cover of Andra Day’s iconic anthem to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the pandemic

As part of a COVID-19 relief effort targeting LGBTQIA+ communities in greater New York City impacted by the pandemic, IMPULSE GROUP, a global organization with 500+ volunteers on five continents whose purpose is to engage, support and connect gay men globally, today released a soaring music video cover of singer Andra Day’s iconic anthem ‘Rise Up’ to benefit New York City’s Stonewall Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505006116/en/

Multitalented drag performer and singer, Jan (“America’s Got Talent” Season 14; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12; aka Jan Sport, mononymously known as ‘Jan’), recorded a soaring cover of the song 'Rise Up' and an accompanying music video was produced by Impulse Group to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the hard-hit New York City area. (Photo: Business Wire)

Multitalented drag performer and singer, Jan (“America’s Got Talent” Season 14; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12; aka Jan Sport, mononymously known as ‘Jan’), recorded a soaring cover of the song 'Rise Up' and an accompanying music video was produced by Impulse Group to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the hard-hit New York City area. (Photo: Business Wire)

The cover, by the multitalented drag performer and singer, Jan (“America’s Got Talent” Season 14; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12; aka Jan Sport, mononymously known as ‘Jan’), and accompanying music video was produced by Impulse Group to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the pandemic, particularly in the hard hit New York City area. The song and video project had particular resonance for Jan, who according to her Twitter feed, recently lost her grandfather, who “… passed away due to COVID-19 complications.”

“In this unprecedented time, with much of the country under stay-at-home orders, words of love, compassion and support are needed more than ever. As a community, we are a social bunch and being stuck at home has really taken a toll. We need to remember that we will rise above this,” said Jose Ramos, Founder and President of Impulse, which celebrated its tenth anniversary last year. “New York City has been the epicenter of the pandemic here in the US and with the LGBTQIA+ community already being a marginalized community, the impact of COVID-19 is further amplified. The Stonewall Foundation COVID-19 FUND helps LGBT organizations meet immediate & urgent needs as they navigate the pandemic. We thought it important to lend our, and more importantly Jan’s, remarkable voice to this important cause.”

Jan’s ‘Rise Up’ video was directed by Brad Hammer (@hammerbrad) and features (in addition to Jan and her passionate pipes) everyday clips of ordinary New Yorkers sheltering at home—many in drag, others not—holding up handwritten notes and placards of inspiration and humor. The video is available through Impulse Group’s YouTube and the group’s social media channels: Facebook: facebook.com/impulseunited and Instagram: Instagram.com/impulseunited

People may also make donations directly to the Stonewall Foundation at www.stonewallfoundation.org/jan. For more information on Impulse, visit https://impulsegrp.org/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:42pSUN LIFE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:41p5N PLUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pBLUELINX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pDELEK US HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37pINNOSPEC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:35pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33p3DEO : Posts Triple Digit Annual Growth with Next Generation Metal 3D Printing
BU
07:32pSUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pB2GOLD : Reports Strong Q1 2020 Results and Quarterly Records for Total Gold Production, Gold Revenue, Operating Cash Flows and Cash Operating Costs; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.02 per share
AQ
07:31pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) COVID-19 Corporate Update - re-opening of US anode plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group