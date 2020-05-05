IMPULSE GROUP Spearheads LBGTQIA+ COVID-19 Relief with Drag Phenom Jan's Soaring ‘Rise Up' Music Video

New music video by Jan Sport (‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) released earlier today benefits Stonewall Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts for LGBTQIA+ communities in New York

Impulse Group, an AHF affinity group that engages, supports and connects gay men globally, produced the music video cover of Andra Day’s iconic anthem to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the pandemic

As part of a COVID-19 relief effort targeting LGBTQIA+ communities in greater New York City impacted by the pandemic, IMPULSE GROUP, a global organization with 500+ volunteers on five continents whose purpose is to engage, support and connect gay men globally, today released a soaring music video cover of singer Andra Day’s iconic anthem ‘Rise Up’ to benefit New York City’s Stonewall Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Multitalented drag performer and singer, Jan (“America’s Got Talent” Season 14; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12; aka Jan Sport, mononymously known as ‘Jan’), recorded a soaring cover of the song 'Rise Up' and an accompanying music video was produced by Impulse Group to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the hard-hit New York City area. (Photo: Business Wire)

The cover, by the multitalented drag performer and singer, Jan (“America’s Got Talent” Season 14; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12; aka Jan Sport, mononymously known as ‘Jan’), and accompanying music video was produced by Impulse Group to inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the pandemic, particularly in the hard hit New York City area. The song and video project had particular resonance for Jan, who according to her Twitter feed, recently lost her grandfather, who “… passed away due to COVID-19 complications.”

“In this unprecedented time, with much of the country under stay-at-home orders, words of love, compassion and support are needed more than ever. As a community, we are a social bunch and being stuck at home has really taken a toll. We need to remember that we will rise above this,” said Jose Ramos, Founder and President of Impulse, which celebrated its tenth anniversary last year. “New York City has been the epicenter of the pandemic here in the US and with the LGBTQIA+ community already being a marginalized community, the impact of COVID-19 is further amplified. The Stonewall Foundation COVID-19 FUND helps LGBT organizations meet immediate & urgent needs as they navigate the pandemic. We thought it important to lend our, and more importantly Jan’s, remarkable voice to this important cause.”

Jan’s ‘Rise Up’ video was directed by Brad Hammer (@hammerbrad) and features (in addition to Jan and her passionate pipes) everyday clips of ordinary New Yorkers sheltering at home—many in drag, others not—holding up handwritten notes and placards of inspiration and humor. The video is available through Impulse Group’s YouTube and the group’s social media channels: Facebook: facebook.com/impulseunited and Instagram: Instagram.com/impulseunited

People may also make donations directly to the Stonewall Foundation at www.stonewallfoundation.org/jan. For more information on Impulse, visit https://impulsegrp.org/

