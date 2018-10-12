IMS : ESPI 57/2018 INFORMATION REGARDING OWN SHARES ACQUIRED IN THE PERIOD FROM 05.10.2018 TO 11.10.2018

ESPI 57/2018 INFORMATION REGARDING OWN SHARES ACQUIRED IN THE PERIOD FROM 05.10.2018 TO 11.10.2018

The Board of Directors of IMS Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Warsaw ('the Company') informs that in the period from 05.10.2018 to 11.10.2018 the Company acquired, through IPOPEMA Securities S.A., 16,685 (sixteen thousand six hundred and eighty-five) own shares at the average unit price of PLN 3.58. The total acquisition price, including the cost of acquisition, amounted to PLN 59,922.37.

In line with information communicated by IPOPEMA Securities S.A.:

on 05.10.2018, 2,071 IMS S.A. shares were acquired constituting 0.0062% share in the share capital of the Company and 0.0062% votes in the General Shareholder Meeting. The average unit acquisition price was PLN 3.43;

on 08.10.2018, 6,184 IMS S.A. shares were acquired constituting 0.0185% share in the share capital of the Company and 0.0185% votes in the General Shareholder Meeting. The average unit acquisition price was PLN 3.50;

on 09.10.2018, 1,976 IMS S.A. shares were acquired constituting 0.0059% share in the share capital of the Company and 0.0059% votes in the General Shareholder Meeting. The average unit acquisition price was PLN 3.62;

on 10.10.2018, 1,257 IMS S.A. shares were acquired constituting 0.0038% share in the share capital of the Company and 0.0038% votes in the General Shareholder Meeting. The average unit acquisition price was PLN 3.67;

on 11.10.2018, 5,197 IMS S.A. shares were acquired constituting 0.0155% share in the share capital of the Company and 0.0155% votes in the General Shareholder Meeting. The average unit acquisition price was PLN 3.71.

The detailed list of transactions conducted in the period from 05.10.2018 to 11.10.2018 is included in the attachment to this report.

The nominal value of one share is PLN 0.02, and the total nominal value of shares acquired on the dates mentioned above was PLN 333.70. The acquired block of 16,685 shares constitutes 0.0498% of Company share capital and gives 16,685 votes constituting 0.0498 % votes in the General Shareholder Meeting of the Company.

At present the Company holds in total 1,598,177 own shares, constituting 4.77% of Company share capital and giving 1,598,177 votes constituting 4.77% of votes in the General Shareholder Meeting of the Company. In line with the decision of the Board of Directors of IMS S.A. made on 17 September 2018, own shares of the Company acquired within Tranche 5 shall be intended for redemption. The Board of Directors will recommend to the coming General Meeting of the Company to redeem the own shares currently held and all other shares bought back by the Company by the end of 2018 under IMS S.A.'s Own Shares Buy-back Programme. The Issuer communicated this in current report ESPI 48/2018 of 17.09.2018.

Detailed legal basis: Article 2 paragraph 2 and 3 of the COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2016/1052