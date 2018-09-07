Log in
IMSA International Motor Sports Association LLC : Drum World Furniture Now Available At VPRacingFuels.com

09/07/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

VP Racing Fuels and Drum Works Furniture LLC recently partnered on a licensing agreement for VP branded Drum Works Furniture. Drum Works Furniture LLC is eco-friendly by design and Made in America. The furniture is made of recycled and repurposed used steel drums that are transformed into striking handcrafted pieces of unique furniture designs. Drum Works Furniture products showcase the repurposing movement as a whole, and promote the benefits of using low VOC finishes such as powder coating technology. Additionally, their products help raise consciousness about recycling and repurposing. Drum Works Furniture products use; CNC cut components, top grade fasteners and pressure treated wood materials, and are MIG welded for strength and durability. The powder coated finishes of the recycled 55 gallon steel drums are bright and rust & chip resistant.

Disclaimer

IMSA - International Motor Sports Association LLC published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 21:51:06 UTC
