Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMT Expands Software Division; Introduces Intelligent Data Mover with Predictive Cost and Data Transfer Speed Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

IMT’s new enterprise software product, SoDA, provides real-time, actionable insights into customers’ data management strategies

Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT), a leading media technology provider, today announced the expansion of its advanced software development division to bring to market innovative software tools and applications that automate and simplify business operations, workflows and hybrid cloud data management. IMT also announced the general availability of SoDA, an enterprise software application that streamlines the process of intelligent data transfers to and from the public cloud. Ideal for media and entertainment workflows and other unstructured data environments, SoDA provides predictive, actionable cost and data transfer metrics for optimizing on-premise and cloud storage.

“SoDA predicts the cost and speed of data movement between on-prem and cloud solutions, giving customers the tools they need to control their spend and understand the time it takes for data movement,” said Greg Holick, vice president of product management for software at IMT. “SoDA data management software gives users unprecedented insight into their total cloud storage spend.”

Organizations with large amounts of unstructured data are increasingly faced with the challenge of balancing capital expenditures for on-prem storage against the operating expense (OpEx) of storage options available in the public cloud. Multiple cloud storage options, including different pricing models and SLAs, complicate the process of choosing the optimal cloud solution for an organization, especially when storage needs are dynamic and fluctuating based on project or production needs.

“IMT’s SoDA provides a valuable, innovative planning and management feature set that supports organizations seeking to intelligently and cost-efficiently move data between storage tiers,” said Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates. “SoDA will help enterprise users understand and contain costs.”

SoDA delivers unprecedented simplicity, insight and control, enabling users to manage the operating costs of their storage and cloud services more efficiently. Key SoDA benefits include:

  • Simplicity. Install and configure in minutes
  • Unlimited Data Movement. On-prem, hybrid, or cloud movement
  • Fixed Monthly Rate. SaaS model

Tweet This: .@IMTGlobalInc expands Software Division; Introduces SoDA (@cloudsodaio), an intelligent #datamover that predicts cost and speed of data transfers to and from the #cloud. https://bit.ly/2CCQG2v #DataManagement

Today’s announcements are the culmination of the company’s 13+ years of experience designing, engineering and building modern datacenters and hybrid clouds for Fortune 500 companies in the media and entertainment industry.

More about SoDA: https://cloudsoda.io

About Integrated Media Technologies (IMT)

Founded in 2007, IMT is a systems integration company servicing media & entertainment, enterprise and institutional clients with a broad range of media technology, IT and video collaboration solutions. IMT’s software division develops and delivers a broad range of software solutions designed to solve critical customer problems to make technical organizations more accountable and efficient. www.imtglobalinc.com

Integrated Media Technologies (IMT), the IMT logo and SoDA are registered trademarks or trademarks of Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aCISCO : Information Technology Industry In Malta
AQ
08:14aMONEX : Ninth Circuit Interpretations Of "Actual Delivery" And Antifraud Authority Prevails—for The Time Being
AQ
08:14aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : A Grounding In Thai Rehabilitation Of Business
AQ
08:14aSTYLAND : SFC V Wong Wai Kwong & Ors – Court Rejects SFC's Attempt To Obtain Compensation Orders Against Directors
AQ
08:14aONO PHARMACEUTICAL : Federal Circuit Confirms Joint Inventorship On Nobel Prize Winner's Cancer Treatment Patents
AQ
08:14aTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aREPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aCASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aRATIONAL AG : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
08:13aH SOURCE : IIROC Trading Halt - HSI
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group