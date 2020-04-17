IMU Collaborates with Fusionex to Integrate Digital Technologies to Enhance Medical Education and Research

Leading multi-award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex in collaboration with Malaysia’s pioneer private medical and health sciences education institution International Medical University (IMU) incorporates cutting-edge digital technologies into the university’s undergraduate programs in an initiative to support the increased demand for digital heath as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both parties have expressed their total commitment to this initiative through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between IMU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Pook and Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh during the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Forum.

This collaboration will see Fusionex’s Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) being implemented in various aspects of medical research and development to offer invaluable insights, reduce diagnostic and treatment periods, and expedite breakthroughs in medical research. These digital approaches to the medical field will allow students and educators to stay up-to-date regarding the spread of disease, receive better and more rapid health education, maintain consistent communication and improve decision making based on smart and holistic insights.

In order to furnish future healthcare providers with the right set of skills and knowledge, the collaboration will see cutting-edge data technologies being integrated into five IMU undergraduate programs. These programs are Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons), BSc (Hons) in Medical Biotechnology, BSc (Hons) in Dietetics with Nutrition, BSc (Hons) in Nutrition, and BSc (Hons) in Biomedical Science. These programs will provide four outcomes: an overview of the analytics life cycle, how analytics is contributing to the healthcare industry, why making data-driven decisions is key for an organization, and how the effective use of analytical and AI skills can solve healthcare-related problems.

In addition, the MoA will allow Fusionex to provide trainers, data scientists and subject matter experts to educate and aid IMU remotely through Fusionex Academy. This move will equip and expose the faculty to the advantages of Big Data via in-depth lessons and practical applications for cultivating next-generation digital health experts.

“Confronted with the Covid-19 crisis, healthcare is moving swiftly towards a greater use of sophisticated and purposive digital technologies. Through its utilization, there is no doubt that it would greatly help the medical field overcome any mass health crisis that may erupt, such as the Coronavirus pandemic that we are facing now. As such, we are fully committed to partnering with IMU to nurture future healthcare providers who are able to make full use of innovative technology to save lives,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com

