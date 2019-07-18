IN Construction : Announcements and Notices

for the purposes of this Resolution, " Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; or the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."

6. "THAT conditional upon the passing of the Ordinary Resolutions No. 4 and 5 set out in the notice convening this Meeting, the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue, allot and dispose of such number of additional shares of the Company pursuant to Resolution No. 4 set out in the notice convening this Meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of such number of shares of the Company repurchased or agreed to be repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution No. 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting, provided that such number of shares of the Company shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of the passing of this Resolution (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any conversion of any or all of the shares of the Company into a larger or smaller number of shares of the Company after the date of the passing of this Resolution)."

By order of the Board

In Construction Holdings Limited

Lau Pak Man

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

Notes: