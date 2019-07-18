IN Construction : Announcements and Notices

|
07/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1500)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of In Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suite 2418, 24/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong on 6 September 2019 (Friday) at 5:30 p.m., for the following purposes:
To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements, and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company ("Board" or "Directors") to fix their remuneration.
(a) To re-elect Mr. Cheng Wing Cheong as an executive Director;
To re-elect Ms. Kwan Kit Sum Kit as an executive Director; and
To authorise the Board to fix the remunerations of the Directors.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
a general mandate be and is hereby unconditionally given to the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to issue, allot and dispose of such number of additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of the passing of this Resolution (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any conversion of any or all of the shares of the Company into a larger or smaller number of shares of the Company after the passing of this Resolution), such mandate to include the granting of offers, options, warrants or rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities (including bonds and convertible debentures) into, shares of the Company which might be exercisable or convertible during or after the Relevant Period; and
for the purposes of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; or
the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the maximum number of shares of the Company to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of the passing of this Resolution (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any conversion of any or all of the shares of the Company into a larger or smaller number of shares of the Company after the passing of this Resolution), and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purposes of this Resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; or
the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
6. "THAT conditional upon the passing of the Ordinary Resolutions No. 4 and 5 set out in the notice convening this Meeting, the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue, allot and dispose of such number of additional shares of the Company pursuant to Resolution No. 4 set out in the notice convening this Meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of such number of shares of the Company repurchased or agreed to be repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution No. 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting, provided that such number of shares of the Company shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of the passing of this Resolution (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any conversion of any or all of the shares of the Company into a larger or smaller number of shares of the Company after the date of the passing of this Resolution)."
By order of the Board
In Construction Holdings Limited
Lau Pak Man
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 July 2019
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by proxy.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised on its behalf.
Where there are joint registered holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at the above meeting (or any adjournment thereof), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the above meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
In order to be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy and, if requested by the Board, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
No instrument appointing a proxy shall be valid after the expiration of 12 months from the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at a meeting or an adjourned meeting in a case where the meeting was originally held within 12 months from such date.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
An explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules in connection with the repurchase mandate under Resolution No. 5 above is enclosed in the circular of the Company dated 18 July 2019.
Details of the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected as Directors at the Meeting are set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 18 July 2019.
In order to establish entitlements to attend and vote at the 2019 AGM, the transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 2 September 2019 to Friday, 6 September 2019, both days inclusive. During such period, no share transfers will be effected. All transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 30 August 2019.
A proxy form of the Meeting is enclosed in the circular of the Company dated 18 July 2019.
As at the date of this Notice, the Board comprises Mr. Lau Pak Man, Mr. Cheng Wing Cheong and Ms. Kwan Kit Sum Kit as executive Directors and Mr. Leung Chi Kin, Mr. Lam Chi Hung Louis and Mr. Yau Chi Man Norman (also known as Iao Chi Meng) as independent non-executive Directors.
