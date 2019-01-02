IN Construction : This link will open in new windowMonthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: In Construction Holdings Limited
Date Submitted: 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1500
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :No. of other classes of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Par value
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of
|
preceding month
|
830,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
830,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
