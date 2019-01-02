IN Construction : This link will open in new windowMonthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedIn Construction Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1500

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01 HK$20,000,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 2,000,000,000

HK$0.01 HK$20,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Par value

(State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$20,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month 830,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 830,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)